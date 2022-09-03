Warring, Bajwa slam AAP govt for failing to prevent vandalism at places of worship

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of opposition (LoP) in Punjab Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday hit out at Bhagwant Mann government for its “utter failure to prevent incidents of vandalism occurring at the places of worship in the state” as the two leaders visited the church in Thakarpura village at Patti in Tarn Taran district where some miscreants tried to disturb the communal harmony on the intervening night of August 30.

Warring and Bajwa were accompanied by former deputy chief minister O P Soni, Member of Parliament Jasbir Singh Dimpa and former MLA Harminder Singh Gill along with district Congress committee president Kiranjeet Singh Mitha.

Referring to the incident, Warring and Bajwa said it was “a serious law and order lapse on the part of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who also held the protfolio for home affairs and justice department”.

While demanding a probe into the incident by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a police officer not below the rank of an Inspector General, the Congress leaders said “conspiracy behind such occurrences must be exposed to nail the nefarious designs of the communal forces”.

They said “a recent incident of desecration occurred in Hisar, Haryana, should ring the alarm bell in Punjab as such instances have the potential of triggering communal tensions in Punjab too”.

They added the inexperience of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was already showing up as it had no idea how such incidents could be prevented which could spark major communal tension in the region”.

They stated, “People have still not forgotten when a similar situation was allowed to simmer and escalate in Patiala on April 29 this year.

In desperation the Punjab government had to impose a curfew in Patiala district in order to prevent the flaring up of communal tensions from turning bad to worse between two communities.”

They added that never before in Punjab during the peak of militancy or even when a spate of sacrilege incidents occurred in Punjab, the peace and tranquility of the state was so much under stress and threat.