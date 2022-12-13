Members of ‘Waris Punjab De’ burn chairs, sofas at Jalandhar gurdwara

Supporters of Amritpal Singh, a self-styled Sikh preacher of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit, vandalised a gurdwara in Jalandhar Monday night. Singh visited various gurdwaras Monday evening along with his supporters as a part of his ongoing state-wide march titled ‘Khalsa Wahir’.

At the Model Town Gurdwara, when Singh saw chairs and sofas laid out, he said, “Can we sit at an equal level of Guru Sahib? Then why are chairs and sofas placed inside gurdwaras?” He also alleged that the gurdwaras have been converted into palaces.

Within minutes, his supporters started damaging the chairs and sofas. The hooliganism by his supporters went on for some time and later, they collected the damaged furniture and threw them outside and set them on fire.

The agitators also asked people to not sit on chairs and sofas and asked them to pray while sitting on the ground.

Earlier on December 9, the members of the outfit had vandalised another gurdwara at Biharipura village in Kapurthala district. The officials of the gurdwara had said that the chairs and sofas were kept to facilitate those who have health issues and cannot sit on the ground.

The ‘Waris Punjab De’ was founded by late singer and actor Deep Sidhu to deliberate on issues concerning Punjab.