scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Members of ‘Waris Punjab De’ burn chairs, sofas at Jalandhar gurdwara

The agitators also asked people to not sit on chairs and sofas and asked them to pray while sitting on the ground.

waris punjab deAmritpal Singh, chief of 'Waris Punjab De' in Moga village along with his supporters. (Express file photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Supporters of Amritpal Singh, a self-styled Sikh preacher of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit, vandalised a gurdwara in Jalandhar Monday night. Singh visited various gurdwaras Monday evening along with his supporters as a part of his ongoing state-wide march titled ‘Khalsa Wahir’.

At the Model Town Gurdwara, when Singh saw chairs and sofas laid out, he said, “Can we sit at an equal level of Guru Sahib? Then why are chairs and sofas placed inside gurdwaras?” He also alleged that the gurdwaras have been converted into palaces.

Within minutes, his supporters started damaging the chairs and sofas. The hooliganism by his supporters went on for some time and later, they collected the damaged furniture and threw them outside and set them on fire.

The agitators also asked people to not sit on chairs and sofas and asked them to pray while sitting on the ground.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmapPremium
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmap
The politics behind Bangladesh protestsPremium
The politics behind Bangladesh protests
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...Premium
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...

Earlier on December 9, the members of the outfit had vandalised another gurdwara at Biharipura village in Kapurthala district. The officials of the gurdwara had said that the chairs and sofas were kept to facilitate those who have health issues and cannot sit on the ground.

More from Chandigarh

The ‘Waris Punjab De’ was founded by late singer and actor Deep Sidhu to deliberate on issues concerning Punjab.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 03:07:09 pm
Next Story

IND vs BAN Test Live Streaming Details: When and where to Watch?

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close