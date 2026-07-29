Waris Punjab De marches to demand Amritpal Singh’s release, clashes with cops

Thousands of leaders, workers and supporters of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) took part in a protest march from Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali towards Chandigarh on Wednesday, demanding the release of the party’s Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh and other Sikh detainees, and the withdrawal of the National Security Act (NSA) charge against him.

The demonstrators, joined by members of other Sikh organisations, tried to proceed towards the residences of Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Heavy force was deployed at the Chandigarh-Mohali border near Burail Jail, and barricades were erected to stop the march from advancing into the city.