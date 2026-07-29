Waris Punjab De marches to demand Amritpal Singh’s release, clashes with cops

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Thousands of leaders, workers and supporters of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) took part in a protest march from Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali towards Chandigarh on Wednesday, demanding the release of the party’s Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh and other Sikh detainees, and the withdrawal of the National Security Act (NSA) charge against him.
The demonstrators, joined by members of other Sikh organisations, tried to proceed towards the residences of Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Heavy force was deployed at the Chandigarh-Mohali border near Burail Jail, and barricades were erected to stop the march from advancing into the city.
#WATCH | Chandigarh: An Akali Dal Waris Punjab De worker climbs over a water cannon vehicle during their protest demanding the release of its MP Amritpal Singh and other Sikh leaders. pic.twitter.com/GdetjHx5VA
— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2026
The protesters raised slogans demanding the release of Amritpal Singh and other Sikh detainees. Police used water cannons after protesters attempted to cross the barriers. Dramatic scenes unfolded when one worker climbed onto a water cannon vehicle during the standoff. The demonstrators broke through barricades and redirected the water cannon nozzle. The situation remained tense as security personnel monitored the crowd and tried to maintain order.
Chandigarh traffic police had earlier announced diversions and restrictions from 9.30 am on stretches likely to be affected by the march. Interstate buses were asked to take alternate routes. Earlier, Waris Punjab De leader and Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali appealed for a peaceful protest to highlight demands related to jailed Sikh leaders and prisoners who have completed their sentences.
Amritpal is lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail after he was detained under the NSA following his arrest on April 23, 2023. Amritpal Singh lived in Dubai before returning to Punjab in 2022, following the death of Punjabi Actor Deep Sidhu. After his return, he became the chief of Deep Sidhu’s pro-Khalistani organisation, Waris Punjab De.
Amritpal was arrested after he and his supporters staged a protest at the Ajnala police station near Amritsar on February 23, 2023, and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides, who was taken into custody for making inflammatory and pro-Khalistan statements. His detention has been extended twice, once in April 2024 and for the second time in April 2025, since he was taken into custody in 2023.
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