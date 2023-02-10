scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Waris Punjab De head Amritpal to tie knot with NRI girl today

According to reports, the girl is a UK-based NRI (Kirandeep Kaur). Her family originally hails from Kularan village of Jalandhar.

The 'Waris Punjab De' was founded by late singer and actor Deep Sidhu to deliberate on issues concerning Punjab.  (Express Photo)
Self-styled preacher and head of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Amritpal Singh is set to tie the knot on Friday, sources said.

Although all the information related to marriage is kept secret, yet it has been learned from the sources that their ‘Anand Karaj’ (marriage) is going to be held at the historic Gurdwara of Chhathi Patshahi Shri Hargobind Sahib Charan Sparsh Dharti located in Fatehpur village, Jalandhar. The booking for the marriage has been done in the name of his relatives.

Amritpal could not be contacted, but one of his close associates said that it is a personal matter and nothing more can be revealed. Both the families have known each other, said sources.

Amritpal has been quite active in Punjab. He, along with his supporters, has been interfering a lot in the Sikh religious matters. His supporters had been involved in dismantling several things in gurdwara on the pretext that the shrines were providing several facilities to the devotees against the ‘maryada’ (code of conduct) of Sikh religion.

Earlier his supporters had burnt chairs and sofas in Model Town Gurdwara in Jalandhar saying that devotees should pay obeisance sitting on the ground.

The ‘Waris Punjab De’ was founded by late singer and actor Deep Sidhu to deliberate on issues concerning Punjab.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 03:50 IST
