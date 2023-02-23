‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh’s supporters block Jalandhar-Amritsar NH

The supporters of self-styled preacher and head of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Amritpal Singh blocked the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway near Dhilwan toll plaza in Punjab’s Kapurthala in protest against the preventive arrest of two of his supporters.

The highway was choked and long queues of vehicles could be seen for several kilometres.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Dhilwan Police Station Harjinder Singh said that the police were trying to resolve the issue and vehicles were being diverted to link roads.

Amritpal Singh, who has been embroiled in several controversies, was recently booked on charges of kidnapping, theft and voluntarily causing hurt and is likely to be arrested.

His supporters Vir Harjinder Singh and gatka master Baldev Singh have reportedly been arrested by the police. Both were to proceed to Ajnala in Amritsar where Amritpal’s arrest is likely to be recorded. His close confidant Toofan has also been arrested.

The police recently registered a case against Amritpal and several others for allegedly abducting one Barinder Singh, who alleged that people with links to Amritpal had abducted him from Ajnala, where he had gone to attend a religious programme recently.