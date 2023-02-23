scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh’s supporters block Jalandhar-Amritsar NH

The supporters of self-styled preacher Amritpal Singh blocked the highway near Dhilwan toll plaza in Kapurthala in protest against the preventive arrest of two of his supporters.

Amritpal Singh, who has been embroiled in several controversies, was recently booked on charges of kidnapping, theft and voluntarily causing hurt and is likely to be arrested. (File)

The supporters of self-styled preacher and head of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Amritpal Singh blocked the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway near Dhilwan toll plaza in Punjab’s Kapurthala in protest against the preventive arrest of two of his supporters.

The highway was choked and long queues of vehicles could be seen for several kilometres.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Dhilwan Police Station Harjinder Singh said that the police were trying to resolve the issue and vehicles were being diverted to link roads.

Amritpal Singh, who has been embroiled in several controversies, was recently booked on charges of kidnapping, theft and voluntarily causing hurt and is likely to be arrested.

His supporters Vir Harjinder Singh and gatka master Baldev Singh have reportedly been arrested by the police. Both were to proceed to Ajnala in Amritsar where Amritpal’s arrest is likely to be recorded. His close confidant Toofan has also been arrested.

Also Read
cbi raids
Punjab: CBI raids houses of 2 SKM leaders in connection to multi-crore FC...
punjab gun culture
Punjab’s craze for gun: Close to 3.5 lakh civilians own arm licence in state
chandigarh police stations, indian express
Sector 11 deemed best police station for 2022 by MHA
Mann launches portal for admission in 117 ‘schools of eminence’, students...

The police recently registered a case against Amritpal and several others for allegedly abducting one Barinder Singh, who alleged that people with links to Amritpal had abducted him from Ajnala, where he had gone to attend a religious programme recently.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 14:19 IST
Next Story

NSE gets final nod from Sebi to launch Social Stock Exchange

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close