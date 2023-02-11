scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Advertisement

‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh marries London girl in a simple ceremony

Talking to media persons after the ceremony, Amritpal said, “This marriage is a message for reverse migration. My wife will live with me in Punjab. We want Punjabis to return to Punjab and settle here.”

The marriage was a low-key affair at his ancestral village of Jallupur Khera in Amritsar district on Friday.
Listen to this article
‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh marries London girl in a simple ceremony
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Self-styled preacher and head of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Amritpal Singh tied the knot with UK-based NRI Kirandeep Kaur on Friday.

The marriage was a low-key affair at his ancestral village of Jallupur Khera in Amritsar district on Friday.

The venue of the marriage ceremony was changed at the last minute to avoid media from Jalandhar to Amritsar.

Talking to media persons after the ceremony, Amritpal said, “This marriage is a message for reverse migration. My wife will live with me in Punjab. We want Punjabis to return to Punjab and settle here.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Grammy award-winning song ‘Baraye’ tells us about the si...
What Grammy award-winning song ‘Baraye’ tells us about the si...
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ leaves some gamers conflicted over Rowling’s trans views
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ leaves some gamers conflicted over Rowling’s trans views
First time, India-US exercise includes response to nuke & bio terror ...
First time, India-US exercise includes response to nuke & bio terror ...
Delhi Confidential: Anurag Thakur receives praise from an unexpected quarter
Delhi Confidential: Anurag Thakur receives praise from an unexpected quarter

He also said that the marriage functions should be simple and sober.

“We should avoid over spending on weddings, which is one of the reason behind many families facing economic stress. We should keep this function as simple as possible,” said Amritpal.

More from Chandigarh

Amritpal has been quite active in Punjab. He, along with his supporters, has been interfering a lot in the Sikh religious matters. His supporters had been involved in dismantling several things in gurdwara on the pretext that the shrines were providing several facilities to the devotees against the ‘maryada’ (code of conduct) of Sikh religion.
Earlier his supporters had burnt chairs and sofas in Model Town Gurdwara in Jalandhar saying that devotees should pay obeisance sitting on the ground.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 10:57 IST
Next Story

Two Nigerian nationals held in Gurgaon for conning women on dating apps

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close