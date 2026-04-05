Warehousing official suicide: BJP stages protest in Amritsar, demands CBI probe

Cabinet Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu (C-R), Punjab BJP president Sunil Kumar Jakhar (C-L), Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma (C) and others during a sit-in protest against the AAP government, in Amritsar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers took to the streets at Hall Gate, Amritsar on Saturday, staging a protest to demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the suicide of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC) official Gagandeep Singh Randhawa.

The demonstration saw party’s state president Sunil Jakhar and Union minister Ravneet Singh along with senior BJP brass, including working president Ashwani Sharma, national general secretary Tarun Chugh, and the full state and local leadership.

Jakhar said that the party would fight “until justice is delivered to the family”. He insisted on “nothing short of a CBI investigation” to uncover the truth, including allegations of extortion money linked to former Cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.