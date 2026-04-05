Warehousing official suicide: BJP stages protest in Amritsar, demands CBI probe

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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers took to the streets at Hall Gate, Amritsar on Saturday, staging a protest to demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the suicide of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC) official Gagandeep Singh Randhawa.
The demonstration saw party’s state president Sunil Jakhar and Union minister Ravneet Singh along with senior BJP brass, including working president Ashwani Sharma, national general secretary Tarun Chugh, and the full state and local leadership.
Jakhar said that the party would fight “until justice is delivered to the family”. He insisted on “nothing short of a CBI investigation” to uncover the truth, including allegations of extortion money linked to former Cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.
“All accused, including Bhullar, must face punishment.”
“This isn’t politics — it’s a battle for justice that could happen to anyone,” the Punjab BJP chief told the crowd, as he praised the victim family’s courage amid “heavy government pressure.”
Addressing the gathering, Bittu expressed deep dismay over Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s alleged refusal to sign a joint request for the CBI probe.
“It was agreed that all Punjab MPs would collectively demand this inquiry. At a time when the family is crying for justice, such reluctance raises serious questions. The Congress must clarify its stand,” Bittu stated.
He targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its MPs for their “disappointing silence”. The Union minister urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to immediately order the probe, given the “serious allegations” and the family’s emotional pleas.
Perceptions are growing, he claimed, that the state machinery is shielding those in power, including Bhullar, who faces accusations of preferential treatment.
“All MPs from Punjab, including AAP’s, must sign the request to ensure justice,” Bittu said.
Jakhar also called Mann a “compromised” and a “nominal CM,” saying that Punjab is being actually run by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.
“Punjabis have decided that Punjab is for Punjabis, no outsiders should be allowed to exploit us.”
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