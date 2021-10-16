Ward Watch Number 4: Not accessible by email or phone, this councillor was out of reach

Always beyond reach, Sunita Dhawan, the BJP’s councillor from ward no. 4, failed to match the expectations of people in her ward. They said just to get routine work done, they literally had to look for her because she wasn’t there at all. She seldom answers any phone calls or responds to emails.

However, all these five years, Dhawan was never linked to any controversy and kept a low profile. But she neither got any major development work for her ward nor took any decision. In the General House as well, Dhawan’s presence was equivalent to absence. She neither interacted much with anyone nor did she put forth her views much.

She was an ardent follower of the BJP’s Asha Jaswal and always remained in her shadow. She thought this would help her bring the mayor’s post in 2020 but it didn’t work and Dhawan’s name wasn’t considered later.

Dhawan, 59 at present, was a first-timer when she contested the elections in 2016. Now she gears up to contest again. If given a chance, she says she would definitely contest the coming polls.

In 2016, she had defeated the then Congress councillor and former mayor Poonam Sharma by a margin of 365 votes. Her ward no. 4 comprises sectors 23, 24 and 36.

However, residents of her ward said it appears they literally had no councillor in their ward.

Aditya Vikram, who is a resident of Sector 36, said that the councillor is not accessible.

“I know that most of the councillors are useless, but Sunita Dhawan beats them all by a mile. The words useless and inefficient are inadequate to describe her. She doesn’t have a working email, seldom answers her phone, and is blissfully ignorant of the repair. There is development work required in Sector 36. Sector 36 last year had a ward change. She never bothered to inform or discuss it with the residents,” Aditya said.

Residents of Sector 24 said that they are the most neglected ones and routine work is also done only after a complaint is raised with continuous follow-ups.

S S Lehri, president of Sector 24 Residents’ Welfare Association, said, “ Of our ward, Sector 24 is the most neglected neighbourhood barring houses of influential officers. Garbage collection from upper floors is still not in order. Horticulture waste and uncut grass can be seen the number of parks.”

Lehri said how his society had to surrender maintenance of neighbourhood parks after the Municipal Corporation failed to pay them. “We used to pay from our pockets for months. Even routine upkeep work is done when a complaint is raised; no MC staff come on their own,” he stated.

Sector 23 residents said that there is a nuisance and scare of stray dogs in their area but nothing has been done all these years to curb the menace. Also, there are government houses in the sector, which have wild growth all around which further makes it a breeding place for mosquitoes.

“In Sector 23, many government houses and many neighbourhood parks adjoining these houses are still with broken or old swings. Many trees have grown in one of these oldest sectors and requires pruning. Old persons are scared of going out for a walk due to a rise in stray dog population. Last month only, one senior woman doctor of PGI residing in Sector 24 was wounded by a stray dog during a morning walk. She is still getting treatment from a skin specialist,” said Sudesh Malhotra, a senior citizen of Sector 23.

The Residents’ Welfare Association of Sector 36 stated that though the councillor was helpful, several problems still exist. “Our association is doing a good job with the cooperation of area councillor. She is helpful in solving problems of our sector. But in spite of her efforts, few problems still exist. Re-carpeting of roads has been pending for a long. Wild dogs are a nuisance in the sector.”

Tertiary water supply is erratic. There is still no community centre and medical dispensary in the sector. No parking in front of houses facing Guru Nanak Public School, especially during school opening hours, needs to be strictly enforced,” stated Col (Dr) Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa, former president, Residents’ Welfare Association, Sector 36.

Another serious issue that is faced by the residents is that of N-choe that passes in the middle of the residential area.

Hemraj Satija, executive member, Sector 23 RWA, said, “Another big issue being faced by residents of Sector 23 is the passage of N-Choe right from the middle of the residential areas of the sector. Its bed is not levelled with a proper slope which has resulted in various water stagnant points in it.

Stagnant water has become a source of mosquito breeding along with emanating foul smell. In this season of dengue, one has to be all the more careful.”

Achievements of the councillor

Speaking to The Indian Express, BJP councillor Sunita Dhawan said that she got sewerage pipes diverted from the N-choe, which would really bring bad smell in the residential area, apart from several other major works.

“Not just this, I got open-air gyms in all sectors. Sector 36 alone has five open-air gyms. Also, I got paver blocks installed and got the issue of shed market of Sector 24 solved. The toilet in the market of Sector 23 has also been renovated,” Dhawan said.