War widow’s 56-yr fight for pension ends, Punjab and Haryana HC tells Centre to pay interest

A legal battle for “extra ordinary family pension” that she was granted on the death of her husband 60 years ago and discontinued just four years later has finally come to an end for a war widow with Punjab and Haryana High Court ordering the Centre to pay the amount due to her since 1966 with an interest of 6 per cent per annum.

A bench of Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi passed the order while hearing the petition of Dharmo Devi whose husband Pratap Singh of 9th Batallion, CRPF, died in the 1962 war.

Devi through her counsel, Advocate R A Sheoran, had contended that after the death of her husband, she was sanctioned extra ordinary family pension but the same was discontinued by the Centre and others authorities concerned with effect from August 3, 1966 and that too without any valid justification.

The extraordinary family pension is paid to a government servant or their family if their disablement or death is attributed to the government service.

During a previous hearing the high court had issued notices to the Centre and CRPF. The respondents later submitted that upon reconsideration they found that the extra ordinary pension granted to Dharmo Devi was wrongly discontinued. They submitted that the said benefit, starting August 3, 1966, is being granted to her through an order dated March 15, 2022. Also arrears of the normal pension were computed and paid to Dharmo Devi in 2020, they submitted, adding that the arrears of extraordinary family pension were being computed and will be paid to her.

The counsel for petitioner, meanwhile, argued that Dharmo Devi was denied her legitimate benefit for 56 years and is thus entitled to the interest on the arrears the extra ordinary family pension.

The CRPF and the Centre, however, opposed this saying that there was no mala fide in withdrawing Dharmo Devi’s extra ordinary pension and that it had happened due to a communication gap.

Passing the order, Justice Sethi said, “It is clear that petitioner was not at fault at any given point of time. Rather a war widow has been treated unfairly by the respondents in grant of the family pension. It is not disputed that even on the day when extraordinary family pension was withdrawn, the entitlement of the petitioner subsisted for the grant of the same. She needs to be compensated.”