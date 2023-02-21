War widow’s pension plea: High court directs Punjab, Haryana AGs to hold joint meeting, seeks report within one month

Hearing a contempt petition by a war widow, Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the accountant generals of both states to hold a joint meeting and seek requisite information from the concerned superintendents of police as well as the Punjab National Bank, Pull branch at Narnaul, on which state was disbursing the pension to the woman from 1965 onwards.

The Bench of Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan passed the order after a dispute arose between the two states regarding the liability to pay the pension. It also set a month’s deadline for the report’s submission, failing which the accountant generals were asked to remain present.

Ordering the matter to be listed on March 27, the court said whichever state was found at fault for wrongfully fixing the liability on the other would have to bear the cost of Rs 1 lakh.

As per the petitioner, Suraj Kaur, her husband, constable Man Singh, was killed in an encounter with Pakistani paratroopers on September 12, 1965, in the Bathinda district of erstwhile Punjab, and the petitioner was granted a family pension.

Kaur, 82, moved the high court through her counsel, Vivek K Thakur and Arjun Dev, against Punjab.

The petition was filed to settle the revision of the extraordinary family pension of the petitioner in accordance with the instructions dated September 14, 1998, with effect from January 1, 1996, as per Rule 8.34 of the Punjab Civil Services Rules Volume II and for further upgradation of the scales upon revision of pay-scale along with interest.

The petition was disposed of on March 24, 2022, with a direction to the director general of police, Punjab, to pass a speaking order on the legal notice and in case the petitioner was found entitled to any benefit, the same should be released in her favour within six weeks thereafter.

Advertisement

The counsel for Kaur in the contempt petition argued that as per the documents attached with the writ petition as well as the pension payment order (PPO) dated November 27, 1965, sent by the superintendent of police, Mahendergarh, Narnaul district, to the accountant general, Punjab, at Shimla, all the relevant documents for grant of family pension were already sent and the pension was being disbursed to the petitioner by the Punjab government through Punjab National Bank.

The DGP, Punjab, in its affidavit before the high court, stated that the SSP, Patiala, while looking into the record relating to the late constable Man Singh, for deciding the legal notice in terms of the order dated March 24, 2022, reported that the relevant record was not available in the office and thus the representation cannot be decided.

Accordingly, copies of all the documents were sought from the office of the accountant generals of both Punjab and Haryana.

Advertisement

The accountant general of Punjab informed that the pension case file of the deceased was not available in the office. Similarly, the accountant general of Haryana, via a memo dated October 22, 2021, informed that as per the documents received from the office of the superintendent of police, Mahendergarh, District Narnaul, vide letter dated November 29, 1965, it was found that the deputy inspector general of police, Ambala Range, on August 28, 1969, had taken a final call regarding the family pension of the deceased constable.

It was thus submitted that the pension case of the petitioner was to be decided by Haryana. In reply, the additional director general of police, Ambala Range, Ambala, stated that two communications dated November 29, 1965, and August 28, 1969, were not available in the office of the superintendent of police, Narnaul.

It was also told that as per the report received from the assistant treasury officer, Narnaul, the pension of the petitioner was last revised by the Punjab government’s finance department on March 17, 2009, and the petitioner was being paid pension by the State of Punjab.

It was also submitted by the ADGP, Ambala range, that a Rs 3,500 revised pension with effect from January 1, 2006, as per the letter of the Punjab government’s finance department, dated March 17, 2009, was being paid to the petitioner.

Justice Sangwan, after hearing the matter, said, “Be whatsoever, on the face of it, both the States are putting up their liability on each other, which require an enquiry, to provide immediate financial assistance to the petitioner, who is a war widow.”