War single most environmentally destructive act: Amitav Ghosh

THE sun streamed bright on the first day of the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival at the Kasauli Club on Friday, with the colours of yellow and green complementing the theme and ambiance of the KSLF and its theme – ‘The Climate of Change: Still Sprightly@75’.

Delighted with the lovely turnout on the first morning of the 11th chapter of the festival, Rahul Singh, the festival director, shared many concerns of the festival, ecology, women’s empowerment, education of the girl child, and better relations between India and Pakistan, issues that were close to his father Khushwant Singh’s heart.

In sync with the theme of the three-day KSLF, Amitav Ghosh, recipient of Padma Shri, winner of the Jnanpith Award, and the keynote speaker, set the pace of the day ahead with an audio-visual presentation on his new work, ‘The Nutmeg’s Curse: Parables for a Planet in Crisis.’

“It is a moving experience to be here in Kasauli, particularly at a festival dedicated to Khushwant Singh, who released my book, ‘The Shadow Lines,’ that I began writing here just two houses away from the club, at Vivan Sundaram’s home. It was edited by Ravi Dayal, who was my editor for 20 years, and here, I have all sorts of connections. I would have never imagined I would be here 36 years later, to talk about my new book,” said Ghosh.

In the audio-video presentation, Ghosh, with reference to his new book, took the audience on a journey that linked the past to the present, with many hard questions and reflections on the issues of identity, existence, exploitation, displacement, development, the commodification of the earth and its people, the curse of resources…Ghosh goes back to the 17th century, showing us on the map, the Banda Islands, a cluster of minuscule islands, not on many maps. Here, the eruptions from the volcanoes and the magical mix of materials created forests and it was only here that the nutmeg tree grew, and the nutmeg originated. Ghosh describes the nutmeg as, “objects of desire,” for spices denoted luxury and as the nutmeg travelled to the outside world, it assumed great value in Europe. Soon, the European traders became conquerors, and in a matter of 10 weeks, the indigenous Bandanese communities had ceased to exist, as the Dutch invaders monopolised the cultivation and trade of nutmeg in the Banda islands and eliminated the community from their own land, a resource curse.

The geopolitical conditions created by Western colonialism, subsequent exploitation of both humans and nature, how the dynamics of climate change are intrinsically linked to colonisation, a process of subjugating an entire universe of beings – both humans and non-humans and how non-human forces have formed human history, Ghosh connected the dots. “The voices of nature, the songs about volcanoes and nutmeg, are not heard, for the colonisers, these are mere resources, for they used humans as slaves and commodities.”

Ghosh talked about the inextricable relationship between humans and the earth, and how the colonisers systematically invaded not only humans, but the earth, and the exploitation continues, with climate change a harsh truth.

“In India, forest people are under attack, the adivasis have been taken out of their homes, the mining and tourism industry has taken over their land and mountains, dams are being built. This is a replication of colonial practices, and in the last 30 years, we have seen this mimicry of the colonisers,” reflected Ghosh.

In the present time, Ghosh describes the Russia-Ukraine war as the greatest disaster, one that has legitimised the fossil fuel industry and taken away focus from the climate. “It is a global catastrophe, war is the single most environmentally destructive act. We need a departure from mechanist ways of thinking, and focus on restoring the soul,” sums up Ghosh.

In another session as part of KSLF, author Rajmohan Gandhi said that India needed another kind of greatness not just what is reflected through the Hindu majoritarianism. In conversation with Mahua Moitra, MP, he regretted how for centuries the Indian society suffered discrimination. Sharing his thoughts on ‘Reflections on a 75-year Legacy’, Rajmohan added that the legacy of the country since Independence was onerous and challenging, and it is time that we had a more equitable and homogenous society.