Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
War memorial in Asafwala to get facelift, says Punjab minister Aman Arora

Aman Arora said the government will upgrade the monument built in memory of the martyrs at a cost of Rs 15 lakh besides building a dedicated corridor from the national highway to the martyrs' samadhi.

War memorial AsafwalaIndo-Pak war memorial at Asafwala (Photo: Fazilka district website)
The Punjab Government will give a facelift to the war memorial built near the Indo-Pak border in Fazilka district, Minister for Information and Public Relations Aman Arora said. The minister was paying obeisance to the martyrs of the 1971 Indo-Pak war during his maiden visit to Asafwala village Sunday.

Arora said the government will upgrade the monument built in memory of the martyrs at a cost of Rs 15 lakh besides building a dedicated corridor from the national highway to the martyrs’ samadhi. Solar-powered lights and a pump will also be installed, he added. A team from the state’s Energy Development Agency will visit the memorial soon in this regard.

The minister said the supreme sacrifices of personnel in our armed forces have secured the country’s borders from the enemy. He added that the Punjab government is making all efforts to fulfil its duties towards the families of the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the country, by increasing their financial assistance to Rs 1 crore.

Arora was accompanied by Fazilka MLA Narinder Pal Singh Sawna, Balluana MLA Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir and Punjab president of PHD Chamber of Commerce Karan Gilhotra.

Earlier in the day, the minister visited Gurdwara Giani Gurbaksh Singh Ji in Fazilka along with his family. Arora later unveiled the statue of Sri Arut Ji Maharaj, installed by the Sri Arorvansh Welfare Society, at Aroravansh Park in Fazilka’s MC Colony.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 18:35 IST
EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
