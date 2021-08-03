War in city Congress unit turns nasty, Chhabra fires another salvo at Chawla

Continuing his attack against the present party system in Chandigarh, former city Congress chief Pardeep Chhabra on Monday released his conversation with current chief Subhash Chawla. Chhabra claimed that he was being threatened with shunting out from the Congress.

Chhabra released another message in all party groups and in a personal message on WhatsApp to Subhash Chawla.

He said, “I did not object to the new executive, rather congratulated everyone twice. Chawla, your work is to mislead people. Those whose families are in BJP, you have made them office-bearers in Congress without even them joining the party.”

He stated that in the list of 133 people, why is it that Congressmen are sad, disappointed and upset. “There is not a single Christian in the list of 133 people. Chandigarh Congress leadership is just using everyone like napkins and then throwing them away.”

Chhabra raised some serious allegations too. “In the name of party fund, selling masks and several other things were done. And now there is going to be a big game in giving out tickets in the civic elections. In this party, no one is even asked for water. The beginning of lies, deception has just started,” he said.

Chhabra said that he is being threatened to be thrown out of the party.

“I am being threatened to be thrown out of the party. If truth looks so bitter then I am ready for every sacrifice for the sake of the party. Don’t scare me. When I am out of the party, you cannot take away my right to speak. I do not have any frustration, but this is your fear, Chawla Sahib,” Chhabra said in his message to Chawla.

Chawala replied, “Jab main keh chukka hun mujhe message mat karo. Fir kyun mere niji number par bhej rahe ho…jo bakwas group mein karni hai karte raho.”

Chhabra joining BJP?

This infighting just ahead of civic elections indicates another likely development. Speculation is rife within the Congress party that Chhabra may join the city unit of Bharatiya Janata Party.

Ever since city Congress chief Subhash Chawla has taken over as the party chief from Chhabra, the latter has been feeling sidelined. The last civic elections were fought under Chhabra in 2016 but only four councillors could make it to the General House while all other seats were grabbed by the BJP councillors.

What Subhash Chawla has to say

Reacting to Chhabra’s statements, city Congress president Subhash Chawla told The Indian Express, “I really don’t know what’s wrong with Chhabra. I haven’t met him for long. There is no one who has even given a statement that he will be shunted out of the party. Has he gone mentally upset or what?”

Chawla added, “It seems to be a cheap publicity stunt before the media. All those who were with Chhabra have been included in the committees. I will rather say 99.9 per cent have been included so he should name the person as to who are those who have not been included. Matlab…giravat ki hadd hai…”

Resignation

Former general secretary Sandeep Bhardwaj, tendered his resignation on Monday. “Respected Sonia ji / Rahul Ji, with heavy heart, I hearby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress,” Bhardwaj said, adding that he had been working for the party since 1981.