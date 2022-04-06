Wanted to make that day special for my country… glad I could achieve the feat, says Dinesh Khanna

Seventy-nine-year-old Dinesh Khanna still remembers the time before he won the Asian Championship title in 1965, a feat which has not been accomplished by any other Indian player to date. Khanna, who originally hails from Fatehgarh Churian near Amritsar, studied civil engineering at Punjab Engineering College from 1961 to 1965 before graduating and heading back to his home in Amritsar.

Khanna would train at his home court prior to the three-week national camp in Lucknow. Days later, Khanna would win the title in Asian Championship with a win over Sangob Rattanusorn of Thailand in the final and the Arjuna awardee has still memories of that historic day fresh in his mind.

“The only title I won prior to the Asian Championship was the Punjab state title and I was unseeded in the Asian championships. But as the competition progressed and I scored wins over the likes of Woong Cheong Leong of Singapore, Itagaki of Japan and India’s national champion Suresh Goel, my confidence grew. Prior to the final, I met Indian hockey captain K D Singh Babu and I thought if he can lead the Indian hockey team to an Olympic gold twice, I can try to become the best in Asia. The final was on November 14, 1965, and it was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary a year after his death in 1964. I wanted to make that day special for my country and I am glad that I could achieve the feat,” said Khanna on the sidelines of Scott-Edil Invitational Badminton Tournament in Mohali recently.

While Khanna would watch his father and elder brother play badminton at their home, he started playing badminton with serious interest at the age of 12. Khanna would win a silver medal each in the junior nationals in 1957 and 1958 respectively before he made his debut for India at the senior level in 1961 during a Test match against Malaysia — during those days, test matches were held in badminton as well. It was the same time, when Khanna would join PEC and with Chandigarh having only one indoor badminton court at Government Home Science College, Sector 10, Khanna would get special permission to train there twice a week. Khanna, who also won bronze medal in the 1966 Commonwealth Games in Jamaica apart from winning the bronze medal in Asian Championships in 1969, would also play in five Thomas Cup editions for India and captaining India in the final rounds of Thomas Cup in 1972 before retiring in 1976.

The former player has been running an academy at the Siri Fort Complex in Delhi since 2003 and believes that a lot has changed in the sport. “In our times, there were national camps only for a few days in a year and players used to train on their own during the rest of the year. Nobody had told me about backhand in Punjab and it was only when I watched Nandu Natekar play the shot in 1956 that I started practising it and would later discuss with him during national camps. Badminton was seen as an amateur sport but all changed when the first international prize money tournament was played in 1979, which was won by Prakash Padukone and also when world championships started in 1977 apart from introduction of the sport in Olympics in 1992. It meant that players trained all the time and there was a support system, including coaches, trainers and others, which we see in India also with the Prakash Padukone Academy and Gopichand Academy,” said Khanna, who also reached the semi-finals of All England Open in 1966.

The recent years have seen Saina Nehwal winning the bronze medal in the London Olympics in 2012 apart from P V Sindhu winning the silver medal and bronze in Rio Olympics and Tokyo Olympics respectively. Youngsters like Lakshya Sen, who won the bronze in world championships last year apart from reaching the All England Open finals this year, has also impressed Khanna. Though no Indian has won the Asian Championship title, Khanna believes that the current crop have achieved a lot more.

“In my view, Asian championships or Asian Games are a lot tougher than world championships or Olympics. The level of competition in Asia is a lot higher in terms of competition. The likes of Saina, Sindhu and Lakshya have achieved more than what I achieved and it’s just hard luck that an Asian title is missing. I hope to see an Indian winning Asian title soon,” signed off Khanna.