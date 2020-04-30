Wanted in cheating case in Punjab, US resident allowed to stay put till September

The application filed before the high court by the accused contended that the return ticket was booked by him for April 21 but he is unable to return to India due to the pandemic. (File) The application filed before the high court by the accused contended that the return ticket was booked by him for April 21 but he is unable to return to India due to the pandemic. (File)

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Thursday allowed a green-card holder, who is an accused in a case in Ludhiana, to stay in the USA for five more months in wake of the coronavirus pandemic and suspension of international flights. The accused was to return to India on or before April 30, in accordance with court order.

“The applicant/petitioner will return back to India on or before September 30 on the same terms and conditions as detailed in the order dated February 3,” reads the order.

The petitioner, who was booked by Ludhiana Police in 2017 in a case of cheating and breach of trust pertaining to land dispute, was in February allowed to travel to USA, subjecting to him depositing Rs 5 lakh before the trial court and furnishing surety bonds. The amount was to be forfeited in case of failure to return before April 30.

The application filed before the high court by the accused contended that the return ticket was booked by him for April 21 but he is unable to return to India due to the pandemic. The application prayed for extension of time.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.