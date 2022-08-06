Wanted gangster nabbed with seven firearms

THE CRIME Branch arrested a notorious gangster, Vinit Ghalot alias Vicky Mitrau, having links with the Manjeet Mahal gang in NCR, from Zirakpur.

At least seven country-made firearms along with four live cartridges were recovered from him. Ghalot is a resident of village Mitrau in Delhi. He was remanded in five days police custody.

Ghalot was involved in the murder of Deepak Kumar from Kharar, who was shot dead during a dacoity at a showroom in Sector 20, Panchkula, in January, 2019.

He was also involved in a killing at Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. Haryana Police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for Ghalot and the UP Police had announced a reward of Rs 5,000.

The Panchkula police investigation had revealed that Ghalot had shot Deepak, while committing a dacoity in a showroom in Sector 20 of Panchkula. Police said that Ghalot had managed to escape while his Jaguar car was rammed and he left his car and pistol on the spot in January, 2019.

“The elder brother of Vinit Ghalot, Ashok Gahlot, is also a dreaded gangster and presently lodged in Mandoli Jail under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOCA) Act in Delhi. About 18 cases of murder, extortion and Arms Act are registered against him. Vinit is wanted in many cases in Haryana and UP. We arrested him for supplying weapons in Chandigarh. One of his associates, Rakesh Kumar, was arrested recently in Chandigarh. Rakesh disclosed Vinit’s whereabouts during the interrogation. Vinit was apprehended from Zirakpur,” Inspector Satinder Singh of the Chandigarh crime branch,

said.

Police said accused Vinit Ghalot was also involved in the contract killing of Bulaki in Bijnor who was shot dead.

Police said that so far, there is no connection has been established between Vinit and Punjab-based gangsters.

He is being interrogated to ascertain the supplier of illegal weapons to him.