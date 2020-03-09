Wanted gangster killed in police encounter: Hoshiarpur SSP

One of his accomplices was captured and another managed to flee. (Representational Image) One of his accomplices was captured and another managed to flee. (Representational Image)

A wanted gangster was shot dead during a police encounter at Mahilpur area of Hoshiarpur district, SSP Gaurav Garg said Monday.

One of his accomplices was captured and another managed to flee.

The deceased was identified as Varinder Singh alias Shooter. He was wanted in several cases including attempt to murder, intimidation, Arms Act etc.

Acting on a tip-off to Nawanshahr police, Hoshiarpur police team raided an abandoned house behind a godown of the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Sources said that when police reached the spot, the gangsters opened fire on the team which also retaliated and the gangster was killed in the shootout. One of his accomplices Gurjant also got injured, and was arrested. Mandeep Singh Manna, the kingpin of this gang, managed to flee but got shot in the leg.

All of them were booked in a case of attempt to murder registered on February 17, at Nawnshahr Police station.

Garg said raids are being conducted to arrest Manna.

All three gangsters hail from Doaba region — Varinder was from Nadoki village in Kapurthala, Manna is from Nurmahal and Gurjant is from Gobindpur Lohgarh in Jalandhar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.