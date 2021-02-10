Still wanted by Delhi Police: 45-yr-old who threatened to shoot cops with their own weapons

Wanted by Delhi Police in the Red Fort violence case, Ludhiana’s Iqbal Singh (45), whose videos have gone viral on social media where he can be purportedly heard threatening cops on duty and inciting protesters to go on a rampage, is still on the run.

Ludhiana police sources said that Iqbal Singh worked as raagi (katha vachak) for over 20 years and would conduct religious prayers. Delhi Police has announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone who gives information on his whereabouts.

In the videos from January 26 violence, Iqbal Singh is purportedly seen issuing threats to cops who were on duty at the Red Fort and saying that he would open fire at them with their own weapons. He can also be purportedly heard saying that if the gates of the Red Fort are not opened peacefully, then weapons would be used and there would be widespread bloodshed. Iqbal further goes on to say in the video, which was streamed live on Facebook during the violence on January 26, that the national flag down should be brought down peacefully or else weapons would be used and there would be ‘khoon khraaba‘ (blood shed).

Police sources said that Iqbal’s elderly parents at his home in New Ashok Nagar of Salem Tabri in Ludhiana have expressed unawareness of their son’s whereabouts since January 26.

“His father is a retired Punjab Home Guard (PHG) jawan while he himself worked as raagi for over 20 years. They do not have any agricultural land and have no connection with farming, but Iqbal had made several visits to Delhi recently to participate in the farmers’ protest. As of now, he has no past criminal record as per our records but we are checking,” said an official from Ludhiana police.

In the video that was streamed live on Facebook from the Red Fort and later went viral, Iqbal Singh while talking to the cops on duty can be heard saying, “Jaldi karo, tiranga utaar do thalley apne aap hi..waheguru waheguru! Assi hajey benti kar dein hain Modi, eh tiranga utar ke tu apna khalsa Nishab Sahib chadha de.. sharam kar le, besharam na ho…(Do it fast, bring down the Tricolour on your own. Waheguru, waheguru…We are requesting as of now, Modi, bring down this Tricolour on your own and install Nishan Sahib… Don’t be a shameless man).”

Further threatening cops, Iqbal Singh says in the video, “Gate toodange tey pher ehna de maaranga je pyar naal na manne…..Pyar naal gate khol do, nahi kholde taan saade kol hathiyaar hai. Ehna di sten gun ehna tey hi maarniyaan han…khoon khraaba ho jaana. Kholo ehna nu, kholo shaanti naal, kholo gate nahi taan assi maarange (…If you will not open these gates peacefully, then we will break these gates and thrash them (cops). First we will ask peacefully and then use weapons. We will use their own sten guns to hit them….there will be widespread bloodshed. Open the gates peacefully or else we will thrash you).”

Iqbal Singh has been booked under the Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly), 152 (assaulting or obstructing public servant when suppressing riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection), 279 (rash driving or riding on public way), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant), 307 (attempt to murder), 395 (dacoity), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 397 (robbery with attempt to cause death), 427 (mischief causing damage to amount of fifty rupees), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant), 120 B (conspiracy), 34 of IPC, 25/27/54/59 of Arms Act, and other sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act in an FIR registered at Kotwali police station of Delhi.

“Since FIR is registered with Delhi Police, their teams might be conducting raids to arrest him. However, his father has expressed unawareness about his whereabouts and said that he has no idea why his son behaved this way and incited violence at the Red Fort. Family does not have any connection to farming and he had gone there as a supporter for the farmers,” said a Ludhiana police official.