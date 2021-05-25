Wanted criminal, Australia-based couple booked for running drug, hawala racket

The case was filed under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act.

Mohali district police on Monday booked four persons, including Jaspreet Singh Jassi- an accused in the murder of two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) at Jagraon, for allegedly running a drug racket in Kharar and Mohali. The police also booked an Australia-based couple on whose directions Jassi reportedly ran the racket.

Those booked at Kharar (city) police station include Jaspreet Jassi, a Kharar resident, his accomplice Harmandeep Singh, a resident of Suhavi village in Fatehgarh Sahib district and Australia-based Gurjant Singh alias Janta and his wife Komalpreet Kaur.

The case was filed on the complaint of CIA in-charge Inspector Gurmel Singh, who had received concrete information that Jaspreet Jassi and Harmandeep were running a drug smuggling racket in Kharar and Mohali at the behest of Gurjant and Komalpreet. “The accused also used to carry weapons. They were sending Hawala money to Australia for Gurjant and Komalpreet,” alleged Inspector Gurmel Singh.

Earlier, police had arrested Jaspreet’s wife Lovepreet Kaur on allegations that she was providing shelter to her husband.

Jassi is among those suspected to have killed two ASIs, Bhagwan Singh and Dalwinder Singh, who were shot dead at Jagraon on May 16. Police has also named Jaipal Bhullar-the most wanted gangster in Punjab in the case.

Sources in the police said Gurjant Singh, on whose directions many criminals were running the drug racket in the state, is involved in funding criminal activities with the money sent to him from India through hawala.

“It is a big racket which could have international ramifications. A lot of ill gotten money which include drug money was sent to Gurjant Singh by local criminals, he is in turn funding criminal activities. By doing this, these criminals want to protect their sources of finance,” an officer said.

