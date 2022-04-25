Wanted Babbar Khalsa terrorist arrested in Punjab

Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab police on Sunday arrested Charanjit Singh alias Patialavi, a most wanted terrorist and an active member of terrorist module Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Patialavi had been evading arrest for the past 12 years by using different identities and hideouts.

Confirming the arrest, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of AGTF, said that AGTF teams led by AIG AGTF Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and DSP AGTF Bikramjit Singh Brar have arrested Patialavi from near Gurudwara Sahib at Lali village in Dera Bassi.

“Patialavi, disguising himself as a granthi was presently staying in a gurdwara sahib at Khargpur in West Bengal and was not using any communication device,” Bhullar said, adding that “different identification cards on West Bengal address have been recovered from him.

An official in Punjab police said Patialavi had come to Punjab “over a week ago” to hold meetings with “some people” to “revive Babbar Khalsa International” in Punjab. He originally hails from Butta Singh Wala village in Patiala district. Police were also learnt to be investigating whether Patialavi could be involved in a case where a bag of explosives was found along the wall of Model Burail Jail in Chandigarh on Saturday night and another case where a hand grenade was hurled at CIA Office Nawanshahr with the intention to kill the police officials.

Last week, police had arrested three operatives of a terror module being run by Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is wanted by the police but has managed to reach Pakistan. Police said that they are investigating any linkage between Rinda and Patialavi, and there could be more arrests in the coming days.

Bhullar said that Patialavi, a resident of Butta Singh Wala village in Patiala district, was declared proclaimed offender in a case registered under Section 4/5 of the Explosive Act and Section 17/18/20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act with the Machhiwara police station in Ludhiana district in 2010. However, Patialavi’s other associate — deceased terrorist Gurmail Singh Boba of Butta Singh Wala village — was arrested in this case along with recovery of detonators and RDX, he said.

Patialavi was an active member of BKI terrorist module busted by the Punjab Police in 2010 for its involvement in Shingar Cinema Ludhiana bomb blasts in 2007, which had left six dead and over 40 injured. Themodule was also allegedly involved in the 2010 blasts in Ambala and at Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala.