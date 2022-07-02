Want to uplift people through infra development: Murmu

NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Friday said she wants the uplift of people through infrastructure development at the grassroots level. In Himachal Pradesh to seek support of political parties, Murmu heaped praise on the hill state for “showing the way to the country in various parameters of development”.

The election for the president’s post will be held on July 18. While the BJP-led ruling NDA at the Centre has fielded Murmu and the opposition parties have made former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as their candidate.

Addressing a function at Baddi, where Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union minister Anurag Thakur apart from BJP MLAs were present, Murmu said that Himachal is an area of spirituality and tourism.

She also paid tributes to war heroes, including Major Somnath Sharma, the country’s first Param Vir Chakra recipient, and said the history and tradition of the state has been glorious.

On this occasion, the chief minister said the victory of Murmu in the polls is certain. The selection of Murmu for the post of the president is a reflection of positive and holistic thinking of the BJP, he said.

The CM said Murmu has set an excellent example for all sections of society through her life.

Murmu’s efforts in the direction of development of tribal areas, education of girls and balanced development of all sections of society are highly commendable, he added.

Union minister Anurag Thakur expressed his gratitude to the presidential candidate for starting her election campaign from the state. He said the selection of a woman belonging to a tribal community for the election of the President is a reflection of the BJP’s progressive thinking.

‘Never thought I will run for President’

Earlier in the day, Murmu had reached Chandigarh where she sought the support of legislators for her candidature.

“As a tribal, I never thought that I would be made a candidate for this post. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stayed true to the slogan ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas’ by nominating me as candidate for the highest post of the country. I have worked for women, poor, tribals. Whatever challenges have come in life, I have accepted it and have always tried to do my best,” Murmu said.

Welcoming her, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, “Murmu has made a special identity in public life by spreading awareness about education in the tribal society and serving the public for a long time as a public representative. Her life-struggle and her hard work are incomparable. Her life has been dedicated to social service and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as marginalised people.”

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, leader of BJP’s ally JJP, while declaring his party’s full support for her, said that the NDA has made Murmu the Presidential candidate for Dalit upliftment, women’s upliftment and upliftment of the poor.