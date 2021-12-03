Want to do the city proud, say specially-abled athletes on IDPA

December 3, 2021 5:30:39 am
On the occasion of United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities, an interactive session was held in Chandigarh. The session saw some of the specially-abled athletes from the city sharing their views about the challenges and difficulties faced by them and the motivation to excel. Social activists Renu Mathur and Saroj Bishnoi were also present.
11-year-old Chhavi, who was born with a hearing impairment, also shared her thoughts. “We need the society to accept us in the society fully and not regard us lesser than anybody. We want to win more medals and do the city proud,” said Chhavi, who has won medals in taekwondo at the state level. “I have been playing taekwondo since the last three years and the Haryana government has supported us till now. I have won god medal in national earlier this year and my aim is to play in Deaflympics.” said Harpreet Singh.
