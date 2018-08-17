Want speedy probe into rape charges against me, says Jalandhar bishop

“I have full faith in the investigating agency and on the legal system of our country.” “I have full faith in the investigating agency and on the legal system of our country.”

DAYS AFTER a Kottayam police team from Kerala, led by DSP K Subhash, left on August 14, Bishop of Jalandhar Diocese, Franco Mulakkal, who is facing rape charges, has said that he wants a speedy investigation and that the truth should come out.

“It is utmost important for me that the truth comes out,” said Franco Mulakkal, first Bishop in the region to face such a serious charge, adding that he wants a thorough probe and that he has left everything to God.

In an interview to a news channel, he has said that on the day when Kerala police had visited the Bishop’s house, he was not there because he had gone out on his routine work. “I was called by Father Peter, Chief Public Relations Officer, who told me that the team wanted to question me and then I came back. I was going to Beas town in Amritsar district that day,” said Father Mulakkal.

“The team had come to meet so many people in Jalandhar and other places and I was not aware when it would come to the Bishop’s house,” added he.

He further said that he was questioned for nine hours. “I replied to all the questions, along with supporting documents,” said the Father.

He said that he did not apply for anticipatory bail despite several advices from his church colleagues and other religious leaders. “I have full faith in the investigating agency and on the legal system of our country.”

