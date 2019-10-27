Want Panchkula known at world level, says Gupta on getting second term

BJP CANDIDATE Gian Chand Gupta, who is all set to begin his second term in the Panchkula constituency credited his win to the developmental work undertaken by him in the last five years. He also claimed that he will begin as many as seven projects within the first six months of his second term, including pending as well new projects.

Gupta plans to first undertake the project of making the city a smart city, the main issue he fought the 2019 election on. “I will focus on making Panchkula a smart city as I had promised. The first step and a rather crucial one would be the relocation of the dumping ground and the beginning of our solid waste management programme, the absence of which has been a strong factor in getting the smart status,” he said.

Gupta is also set to resolve issues of residents of the trans-Ghaggar sectors. “I will begin make sure the construction of bridges between sectors 21 and 20 and 12 and 12a begins as soon as possible,” he said, adding, “I will also make sure that the issue of enhancement is put to rest for once and for all.”

Focusing on the issues of MC and its recent initiative of waste segregation and door-to-door waste collection, which still has not kicked off pan city, Gupta said, “The door-to-door collection of garbage is very important as it affects all people. Though it has begun, it has not been able to reach every single household. I will get it up and running very soon.”

“I want the city to be known on a world level. I have not decided how we will do it, but I will soon start holding meetings and discussions with officials to discuss our options. Panchkula will be the best city of Haryana,” he said.