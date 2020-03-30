Walking home: Who they are, why they are leaving

Madhuri works at a nut bolt factory in Ludhiana. Madhuri works at a nut bolt factory in Ludhiana.

Madhuri, 25

Family members: 4

Profession: Working at a nut bolt factory in Ludhiana

Earning: Rs 6,000 a month; Headed towards: Sitapur, UP

Why She left: “I came to Ludhiana just three months ago, but now with the lockdown I have no option but to go back to Sitapur, hoping to stay there three months.”

Roshan Kumar works as a Carpenter in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh.

Roshan Kumar, 25

Family members: 8

Profession: Carpenter in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh

Earning: Rs 10,000 per month; Headed towards: Saharanpur, UP

Why he left: “The shop has been closed for the last 10 days. No work means no pay.”

Roshan Kumar works at a factory in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

Roshan Kumar, 22

Family members: 6

Profession: Works at a factory in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh

Earning: Rs 10,000 per month; Headed towards: Bihar

Why he left: “The factory will be closed for three months. The manager promised to pay next month salary in my bank account.”

Aajam is Labourer in flyover construction in Ludhiana

Aajam, 27

Family members: 5

Profession: Labourer in flyover construction in Ludhiana

Earning: Rs 500 per day; Headed towards: Gajraula, UP

Why he left: “Have gotten no work since March 22, so I haven’t earned anything for the past 8 days.”

Reporting & Photos by Gurmeet Singh & Kamleshwar Singh

