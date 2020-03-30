Walking home: Who they are, why they are leaving

Madhuri, 25
Family members: 4
Profession: Working at a nut bolt factory in Ludhiana
Earning: Rs 6,000 a month; Headed towards: Sitapur, UP
Why She left: “I came to Ludhiana just three months ago, but now with the lockdown I have no option but to go back to Sitapur, hoping to stay there three months.”
Roshan Kumar, 25
Family members: 8
Profession: Carpenter in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh
Earning: Rs 10,000 per month; Headed towards: Saharanpur, UP
Why he left: “The shop has been closed for the last 10 days. No work means no pay.”
Roshan Kumar, 22
Family members: 6
Profession: Works at a factory in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh
Earning: Rs 10,000 per month; Headed towards: Bihar
Why he left: “The factory will be closed for three months. The manager promised to pay next month salary in my bank account.”
Aajam, 27
Family members: 5
Profession: Labourer in flyover construction in Ludhiana
Earning: Rs 500 per day; Headed towards: Gajraula, UP
Why he left: “Have gotten no work since March 22, so I haven’t earned anything for the past 8 days.”
Reporting & Photos by Gurmeet Singh & Kamleshwar Singh
