Monday, March 30, 2020
COVID19

Walking home: Who they are, why they are leaving

“I came to Ludhiana just three months ago, but now with the lockdown I have no option but to go back to Sitapur, hoping to stay there three months.”

Updated: March 30, 2020 6:04:15 am
Walking home, migrant workers, Coronavirus outbreak, India lockdown, chandigarh news, indian express news Madhuri works at a nut bolt factory in Ludhiana.

Madhuri, 25
Family members: 4
Profession: Working at a nut bolt factory in Ludhiana
Earning: Rs 6,000 a month; Headed towards: Sitapur, UP

Why She left: “I came to Ludhiana just three months ago, but now with the lockdown I have no option but to go back to Sitapur, hoping to stay there three months.”

Roshan Kumar works as a Carpenter in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh.

Roshan Kumar, 25
Family members: 8
Profession: Carpenter in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh
Earning: Rs 10,000 per month; Headed towards: Saharanpur, UP

Why he left: “The shop has been closed for the last 10 days. No work means no pay.”

Walking home, migrant workers, Coronavirus outbreak, India lockdown, chandigarh news, indian express news Roshan Kumar works at a factory in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

Roshan Kumar, 22
Family members: 6
Profession: Works at a factory in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh
Earning: Rs 10,000 per month; Headed towards: Bihar

Why he left: “The factory will be closed for three months. The manager promised to pay next month salary in my bank account.”

Walking home, migrant workers, Coronavirus outbreak, India lockdown, chandigarh news, indian express news Aajam is Labourer in flyover construction in Ludhiana

Aajam, 27
Family members: 5
Profession: Labourer in flyover construction in Ludhiana
Earning: Rs 500 per day; Headed towards: Gajraula, UP

Why he left: “Have gotten no work since March 22, so I haven’t earned anything for the past 8 days.”

Reporting & Photos by Gurmeet Singh & Kamleshwar Singh

