Vuenow cloud particle PMLA case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 19.10 crore, total properties frozen exceed Rs 270 cr

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Jalandhar Zonal Office, has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 19.10 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with their probe into a large-scale money laundering allegedly involving Vuenow Group of Companies, a directorate spokesperson said.

With the latest attachment order issued on January 30, the total value of assets attached or frozen in the case has risen to Rs 270.94 crore, the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, Vuenow Group of Companies is accused of “defrauding thousands of investors through a cloud particle business model”.

Properties, FDs and stocks attached

The attached assets include immovable properties, fixed deposits and listed stockholdings belonging to Vuenow Group Founder and CEO Sukhwinder Singh Kharour, his wife Dimple Kharour, associates Nitin Srivastava and his wife Ruchi Srivastava, and other individuals associated, the spokesperson said.