Vrindavan boat tragedy: Toll reaches 15 as 2 more bodies recovered from Yamuna

Ten bodies were recovered immediately after the Vrindavan boat accident, with five more found over the weekend and Monday.

Written by: Divya Goyal
3 min readLudhianaApr 13, 2026 10:15 AM IST
Vrindavan boat accidentLudhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said Pankaj Malhotra of Jalalabad is still missing. (PTI Photo)
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The death toll in the Vrindavan boat tragedy climbed to 15 as of Monday morning after search teams recovered two more bodies from the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district and at least one person still remains missing, said the Ludhiana police.

Last Friday, a boat ferrying pilgrims from Punjab capsized at the Keshi Ghat in the holy town of Vrindavan. The pilgrims were mostly from the small town of Jagraon in Ludhiana district, and some others from Ludhiana city and other districts of Punjab.

Himanshu Jain, Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, told The Indian Express that bodies of two more victims,  Monika and Yash Bhalla, both from Ludhiana city, were fished out Monday. Pankaj Malhotra of Jalalabad is still missing.

Jain said the Ludhiana district administration was in constant touch with their counterparts in Vrindavan. “We are trying our best to ensure that the families do not face any issue in bringing the bodies of their loved ones back home for the last rites,” said Jain.

Also Read | ‘He was a law student’: Heartbreak in Punjab as 2 more bodies recovered after Vrindavan boat capsize

At least 37 people were on the boat when it reportedly collided with a drum of a pontoon bridge leading to the accident. While 10 bodies were recovered on day one, three more were subsequently found as the families of missing persons from Punjab continued to camp on the riverbank. One body was recovered on Saturday, and two more on Sunday morning.

The tour to Vrindavan was organised by the Jagraon-based Banke Bihari Club and a motley group of 132 people in two buses had left for the pilgrimage on April 9. Hours later, on April 10, a group of 30-40 people went boating at Keshi Ghat, where the tragedy struck.

What has sparked widespread outrage is the alleged negligence of the boatman and contractor, as well as the lack of safety measures.

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A video of the pilgrims chanting “Radhe Radhe” moments before the accident showed that none of them was wearing a lifejacket

Also Read | A couple praying for a cure, a man who wanted to settle abroad: Jagraon mourns for Vrindavan boat tragedy victims
. Preliminary reports also suggest the boat was overloaded and lacked basic safety measures. Many of the pilgrims did not know how to swim.

Divya Goyal
Divya Goyal
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Divya Goyal is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Ludhiana (Punjab). She is widely recognized for her human-interest storytelling and in-depth investigative reporting on social and political issues in the region. Professional Profile Experience: With over 13 years in journalism, she joined The Indian Express in 2012. She previously worked with Hindustan Times. Education: A gold medalist in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Core Beats: She covers a diverse range of subjects, including gender issues, education, the Sikh diaspora, heritage, and the legacy of the Partition. She has also reported on minority communities in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Awards and Recognition Divya has earned significant acclaim for her sensitivity toward gender and social disparities: Laadli Media Award (2020): For her investigative report "Punjab: The Invisible Drug Addicts," which exposed the gender disparity in treating women addicts. Laadli Media Award (2023): For a ground report on the struggles of two girls who had to ride a boat to reach their school in a border village of Punjab. Signature Style Divya is known for "humanizing the news." Rather than just reporting on policy, she often focuses on the individuals affected by it—such as students dealing with exam stress, farmers struggling with diversification, or families impacted by crime. Her work often bridges the gap between West (Pakistan) and East (India) Punjab, exploring shared heritage and common struggles. X (Twitter): @DivyaGoyal_ ... Read More

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