Vrindavan boat tragedy: Toll reaches 15 as 2 more bodies recovered from Yamuna

The death toll in the Vrindavan boat tragedy climbed to 15 as of Monday morning after search teams recovered two more bodies from the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district and at least one person still remains missing, said the Ludhiana police.

Last Friday, a boat ferrying pilgrims from Punjab capsized at the Keshi Ghat in the holy town of Vrindavan. The pilgrims were mostly from the small town of Jagraon in Ludhiana district, and some others from Ludhiana city and other districts of Punjab.

Himanshu Jain, Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, told The Indian Express that bodies of two more victims, Monika and Yash Bhalla, both from Ludhiana city, were fished out Monday. Pankaj Malhotra of Jalalabad is still missing.