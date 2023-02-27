VP Malik: ‘Political leaders have taken note of suffering but Haryana govt’s order half-hearted, unsatisfactory’

Former Army Chief Gen (retd) V P Malik has stated that the Haryana government’s order issued after the policy of stilt-plus-four floors was kept in abeyance is “half-hearted and unsatisfactory”.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced that the policy regarding construction of stilts + four floors in the residential sectors developed by the HSVP is to be held in abeyance.

Gen Malik stated that he is happy that “our political leaders have taken note of the suffering which residents in the old sectors are facing and which will impact the quality of life of next generation”. However, he said, “The Directorate of Town and Country Planning has issued a notification regarding future construction of stilts + four floors. This notification is half-hearted and unsatisfactory.”

The former Army chief said, “There is neither a restriction on the plans already passed with no construction nor regarding FAR and extended ground floor covered areas. Also, there is no announcement regarding residents who have already suffered cracks in their houses due to such next-door constructions. This is highly regrettable.”

Many residents had complained that cracks had appeared in the walls of their houses after neighbours dug up the basements and constructed the stilt, basement and four-storey houses.

Gen Malik asked who all would be part of the committee that would be examining the issue. “Haryana Chief Minister has announced that a committee would be constituted to re-examine the issue. I hope this committee will comprise independent members, including judicial and stakeholders, and not only of the heads of departments which were involved in decision-making on construction of stilts + four floors earlier,” he stated.

Asserting that transparency must be ensured, he said, “There must be total transparency in the mandate given to the committee, its composition and its working.”

On the scope of the committee, the former Army chief specified that “the committee should review the situation keeping in view the characteristics and ecology in each district and existing civic infrastructure, e.g. water supply, sewage lines and A, B, C roads in old sectors. Cities like Panchkula, Panipat, Gurugram, Hissar, Faridabad were developed with different aims and proximities, like Panchkula as extension of Chandigarh, Gurugram as extension of Delhi. Over the years, these cities have developed their own ambience and character.”

Gen Malik had started a signature campaign against the four floors-plus-stilt concept that was coming up gradually in Panchkula as well as after pulling down independent residential units. Residents had said that the huge four-storeys were not just bringing cracks in their houses but were also violating norms to the extent that fresh air and sunlight was being blocked. They had stated that these high-rise buildings should be developed in the areas and sectors where high- rise buildings are allowed and the infrastructure is accordingly developed.