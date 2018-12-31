Voters look for a ‘good man’ who can rise above ‘petty politics’

As people turned out to vote in Panchayat elections Sunday, for a lot of them it was to vote in a ‘Changa Banda’ (good man) who would rise above petty politics and work for the village’s development. While party affiliations remain a prominent factor across villages, people across age groups seemed willing to vote for the right candidate ignoring party considerations.

In Bambiwal village, Amarijit Kaur (82), said,” I cannot walk properly but still I want to cast my vote because I want that a ‘changa banda’ should become sarpanch as some time even a vote can make a huge difference”. She added: “In villages the party politics is deep-rooted and people not only fight before but even after elections too their affiliations to different parties which hinder the progress of villages. I cast my vote in favour of a man who is better among all the candidates as more than party affiliation of our family, having a good sarpanch is important for village.”

Sahil Singh, a first time voter in Kotla village, said, “Our village is always marred by the party politics and if a person of one party wins then he will ignore the development of those area where the supporters of other party reside. This trend is bad in a democracy and I voted in the hope to get a ‘good and fair man’ as village sarpanch this time,” addd he.

Achhar Singh of village Nauli in Jalandhar Cantt said: “I have been voting for decades as I am now 105 years old, but still I came to vote in a hope ki koi changa banda ban jave sarpanch.” Achhar Singh voted in ward number 5 of village Nauli and his vote number was also 105.

“We have voted in this election to get a college for our village, more employment opportunities in village under MNREGA and better roads,” said Dinesh Singh, a resident of Dhol Baha village in Hoshiarpur district.

“How can our village’s overall development take place if we ignore one portion of the village due to petty politics, so we decided to vote for a person we have faith in and who will be good for our village from every aspect,” said a first time voter Jitender Singh at Talwandi Madho, who is studying in BA first year.

“Only a good man with positive attitude can develop the village,” said Raghbir Singh of Kapur village.