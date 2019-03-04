Vote for a PM who our enemy fears: SAD chief in Jalalabad

Addressing a public rally in his constituency Jalalabad Sunday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal said, “You need to vote for a PM who our enemy fears”. He also spoke about Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, saying it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had made his return possible.

While reassuring that the candidate for Lok Sabha polls from Ferozpur constituency would be announced soon, he only smiled when supporters called out Harsimrat Badal’s name. “You all need to work hard and the minimum lead for candidate should be not less than 55,000 votes. I will not be able to come to this area regularly. You all need to work hard on my behalf.”

Speaking about Pakistan, Sukhbir said,”Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan publicly said he did not want to escalate the issue. He bowed to pressure of our brave PM. So in 2019 polls, vote for another term to Modi. We need to win all 13 seats in Punjab.”

He further said, “India went into Pakistan’s air space and attacked their terrorist camps. It happened because of the brave PM you chose and you need to give him another chance. Hence you need to choose your own people by voting for SAD-BJP.”

“What about those topiwale? In Vidhan Sabha polls, half of the crop was harvested by Bhagwant Mann while I kept on serving you all. I had spent over Rs 1,000 crore in this area and still Bhagwant Mann got a large share of votes. It should not happen this time,” he added. The SAD chief called Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh “inaccessible”.