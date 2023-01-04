Voices from Pehowa: Sandeep Singh must resign, face probe

Chandigarh Police’s action of starting a probe in a sexual harassment complaint against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, has set tongues wagging in Pehowa, the Assembly constituency in Kurukshetra that voted for him.

The very people who voted to elect Singh as their MLA earlier from Kurukshetra’s Pehowa now insist that the minister resign without any further delays and and face the probe that is being conducted against him to ensure a fair and impartial probe.

Chandigarh Police on Saturday had lodged an FIR against Sandeep Singh — a former Olympian — on charges of stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. Sandeep Singh has so far termed the allegation baseless.

On Tuesday, The Indian Express reached Pehowa to gauge the mood of the electorates and a conversation with people from different strata of the society soon suggested that the allegations had upset several of them.

A farmer from Teokar village, Joginder Kajal, said, “The allegations are unfortunate. When such allegations come into light, parents think twice before sending daughters to the hostels for sports or for academic purposes. Such allegations certainly have an adverse impact on the mindset of people. Personally, I am very upset with the entire episode.”

Claiming that several persons have protested against Sandeep Singh in Pehowa following the sexual harassment allegations, Joginder Kajal further added, “The Aam Aadmi Party workers burnt his effigy in Pehowa on Monday. I believe he will continue facing such protests in the future as well.”

Teokar village sarpanch, Jai Prakash, said that probe agencies have launched an inquiry into the matter and stated that the minister “did not do any work” when he was in power.

Local BJP leader, Tejinder Singh Goldi, however, termed the entire episode as “politically motivated”. He insisted that there was no need for the resignation of the minister as of now. “On moral grounds, Sandeep Singh has already surrendered the Sports portfolio to the Chief Minister, as the matter was related to this department only. We have full faith in him,” said Tejinder, who is the Kurukshetra district vice president of the BJP.

On the other hand, a young farmer activist from Pehowa, Prince Waraich, said that the minister should resign from both his portfolios without any delay, insteading of just handing over one portfolio to the CM. “It affects the society as a whole. Haryana is known for producing and nurturing promising sportspersons. So, the government must act to save the honour of sportspersons,” said Waraich, who is also the spokesperson of BKU-Chadauni.

