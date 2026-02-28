Vitamin B12 crucial for infant brain development: PGI study

A new study from researchers at PGI’s Advanced Paediatrics Centre highlights Vitamin B12’s critical role in infant brain development. The research article titled ‘Neurological Consequences of Infantile Vitamin B12 Deficiency’ was published in Pediatric Neurology. This research gives parents, healthcare providers and policy makers evidence-based information to support healthier outcomes for children across the nation.

This study looked at 141 babies with Vitamin B12 deficiency and used magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and standardised developmental tools.

After treatment, the babies showed quick improvement in alertness and development, and these outcomes affirm B12’s therapeutic potential. It highlighted that early intervention maximises reversibility, though effects on intellect, learning and behaviour may persist.