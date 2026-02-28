Vitamin B12 crucial for infant brain development: PGI study

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A new study from researchers at PGI’s Advanced Paediatrics Centre highlights Vitamin B12’s critical role in infant brain development. The research article titled ‘Neurological Consequences of Infantile Vitamin B12 Deficiency’ was published in Pediatric Neurology. This research gives parents, healthcare providers and policy makers evidence-based information to support healthier outcomes for children across the nation.
This study looked at 141 babies with Vitamin B12 deficiency and used magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and standardised developmental tools.
After treatment, the babies showed quick improvement in alertness and development, and these outcomes affirm B12’s therapeutic potential. It highlighted that early intervention maximises reversibility, though effects on intellect, learning and behaviour may persist.
One of the lead authors of the study, Prof Naveen Sankhyam (PGI), explains that Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin indispensable for several fundamental bodily processes. It plays an important role in red blood cell formation, DNA synthesis, and the maintenance of a healthy nervous system. The professor said it supports myelin production, the protective sheath around nerve fibres, ensuring efficient nerve signalling. Vitamin B12 is particularly vital for growing infants, whose brains rapidly grow during the first year of life. It is during this phase rapid neural development, cognitive growth, and motor skills acquisition occur.
Deficiency disrupts these processes, potentially leading to delays that affect long-term learning, intellect and physical abilities. In adults, adequate B12 sustains energy levels, mood stability, and cardiovascular health by preventing anaemia and neural health.
Vitamin B12 deficiency is potentially a widespread nutritional challenge in India. Community surveys reveal high prevalence rates in pregnant women, vegetarians and children. India’s 1.4 billion population includes the world’s largest vegetarian cohort. Yet lacto-vegetarian options like milk (0.5 mcg/250mL.), paneer, curd and cheese offer modest B12, often insufficient in low-quality diets or among strict vegans.
India’s dietary preferences amplify the need for awareness. With vegetarianism deeply rooted in cultural, religious and ethical practices, natural B12 sources like meat, fish and poultry contain bioavailable B12, making reliance on animal-derived products or supplements or fortification essential.
Among exclusively breastfed infants of deficient mothers, the concern is for the poor support of brain growth. Exclusive breastfeeding by a deficient mother, particularly beyond six months, is detrimental.
Economic barriers limit diverse nutrition, but this study reports that even middle-class families are at risk, showing it’s not solely poverty-driven.
The study from PGI showed that infantile B12 deficiency presented with poor developmental milestones, loss of milestones, lethargy and anaemia in infants. More severely affected babies had darkening of skin and light-coloured hair. Often untreated, these babies then develop tremors. Most of these babies are not thin, and this leads to an erroneous belief about health. Nearly 60 per cent have impaired brain volume, manifesting as poor head growth.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram