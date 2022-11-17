Vision document: Even with 86% literacy, Chandigarh’s unemployment rate worse than the national average

The unemployment rate in Chandigarh, at 6.3 per cent, is higher than the national average 4.8 per cent, and the work participation rate of female youth is 2.5 times lower compared to males, the vision document drafted and finalised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) team, Chandigarh — “Vision for Future Ready Chandigarh 2030 and Beyond” has revealed. The city is otherwise considered an educational hub and has a literacy rate of 86 per cent.

As per the document, these instances were given as part of the weaknesses of the city and where we stand as part of economic ability and employment. The higher unemployment rate in Chandigarh “calls for concerted and immediate efforts in this direction,” the report said adding that there is a strong effort seen by the city to bring digital jobs here.

The vision document also stated that “the next generations are unable to find employment opportunities in the city” which is why the youth finds the need to migrate to other parts of the country or the world for employment.

“Considering the people of Chandigarh, we need to realise that the next generations are unable to find employment opportunities of their liking and/or qualification in the city and thus, migrate to other parts of the country or the world. This is the reality that we need to acknowledge. Chandigarh as a city is sometimes referred to as the ‘pensioners paradise’. But it is upon us to think that why should the coming generations be deprived of the work opportunities and be forced to move elsewhere in the world,” the vision document stated.

The report mentions that “despite efforts, youth unemployment stays high and therefore, there are some scientific challenges that need to be addressed” and these including “female participation in the work force, a rejuvenated focus on female literacy and workforce participation is required”.

It was also said that as per the demographic and gender concentrations, Chandigarh has more geriatric population. “This restricts growth possibilities in the future unless more female population is included in employment sector,” the report mentioned adding that “interventions are required for schools to work to transition young population which can be done by providing multiple benefits to both male and female students through counselling and monitoring sessions, placement programmes, social entrepreneurship, etc.”.

The document stated there is limited employment opportunities as only the government is the major employer. It also said that the number of higher education institutes are limited compared to the student influx from adjoining states and there is a lack of concerted efforts to impart technical skills that are crucial for the ever-changing work environment. This is coupled with the fact that there are weak linkages and guidance from the industry itself.

Reinvent the IT sector

As far as long term actions for the city are concerned, the document suggested developing Chandigarh as a hub of specialised areas and economic activities and to position the city in two to three sectors like artificial intelligence, especially in the service sector.

It also spoke of efforts to bring digital jobs to the city by reinventing the scope of IT parks, setting up a film city or media hub and taking advantage of the current industries to create jobs.

In exploring the opportunities, it also specified to create inclusive workforce, the mindset shift from job to gainful engagement, bridging the gender workforce gap and make workforce ready for future jobs through skill gap analysis and upskilling initiatives.

In the challenges, Chandigarh sees, as far as economic development is to be seen is without compromising its heritage. It says, “Since there is limited scope of expansion, setting up a manufacturing sector and industries is equally limited and thus the focus should be on service based industries.”

How can Chandigarh develop as an economic hub?

The report said that “it is crucial that the ethos of the city is protected but it is also important to accept change for the betterment of the city, in a calibrated manner. One such area of work is the development of economic hubs in the city to create employment opportunities on the one hand and boosting economic growth of the UT on the other”.

The report mentions that the first step in this regard is the setting up of IT parks. “The next steps should include the growth of other sectors such as, service and knowledge sectors, out of the existing industries in the city. We need to develop jobs by becoming a hub for particular sectors. The development of special economic hubs is essential for providing jobs to next generations and until we address this basic need, we will not be very successful as a city in the long run,” the document said.

Talent capital

The vision document said that to meet the future human resource requirements, Chandigarh needs to invest in its human resource development and put a “strategy in place to build a talent capital that is aligned to our future needs.”

It spoke to provide a diversified package of interventions corresponding to specific challenges faced by intended beneficiaries (classroom training, internship, work experience, job search assistance, counselling and life skills training, entrepreneurship training, and combine skills training with finance and/or mentoring / technical advice).

The document focused on the backward and forward linkages of education with the fact that employment generation should be mapped in schools and colleges so that they helpful in employment generation and entrepreneurship.

The document stated that the workforce should be aligned more on creativity and encouraged to think outside of the box.

It also said that Chandigarh should leverage this opportunity to become a more robust and inclusive work location and tap the digital business which will result in distribution of jobs across communities.