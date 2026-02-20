Virtual chopper ride star attraction at Rose Festival

A new attraction at the Chandigarh Rose Festival is drawing large crowds, offering visitors a helicopter-like experience without ever leaving the ground. Though there are no real aerial rides this year, the virtual chopper has emerged as one of the most talked-about features of the festival.

Installed within the festival grounds, the structure immediately catches the eye. Mounted on a large truck, it resembles a real helicopter ready for take-off. The attraction has been designed and assembled by a Karnal-based entrepreneur from Haryana who has experience setting up amusement park rides in several states.

The excitement builds once visitors step inside. Twelve people can be seated in the cabin at a time. After the doors close, riders are handed 3D glasses. As the lights dim, the sound of whirring helicopter blades fills the space and the cabin begins to move gently, creating the sensation of flight.