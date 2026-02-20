Virtual chopper ride star attraction at Rose Festival

Five-minute 3D experience offers Dubai and US tour for Rs 150

Written by: Kamleshwar Singh
2 min readChandigarhFeb 20, 2026 08:15 PM IST
rose festival in chandigarh Mounted on a large truck, it resembles a real helicopter ready for take-off. (Source: Express Photo)
A new attraction at the Chandigarh Rose Festival is drawing large crowds, offering visitors a helicopter-like experience without ever leaving the ground. Though there are no real aerial rides this year, the virtual chopper has emerged as one of the most talked-about features of the festival.

Installed within the festival grounds, the structure immediately catches the eye. Mounted on a large truck, it resembles a real helicopter ready for take-off. The attraction has been designed and assembled by a Karnal-based entrepreneur from Haryana who has experience setting up amusement park rides in several states.

The excitement builds once visitors step inside. Twelve people can be seated in the cabin at a time. After the doors close, riders are handed 3D glasses. As the lights dim, the sound of whirring helicopter blades fills the space and the cabin begins to move gently, creating the sensation of flight.

Moments later, a large screen lights up and the virtual journey begins. Through immersive 3D visuals, passengers feel as though they are soaring above world-famous locations. The ride glides past Dubai’s glittering skyline and skyscrapers before shifting to sweeping landscapes and iconic city views in the United States. The synchronised sound effects, motion and visuals make many forget that the chopper remains firmly stationed on a truck.

