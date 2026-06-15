‘Viral sacrilege video of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann authentic’: Akal Takht Jathedar Gargaj to Sangat

In a meeting of Sikh bodies convened at Sri Akal Takht Sahib on Monday, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said forensic analysis by two recognised laboratories has confirmed that an objectionable video circulating online – which apparently shows a man resembling Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann committing sacrilege – is authentic.

“Ultimately, the conclusion from both labs is that this video is authentic,” the Jathedar told the gathering, describing the laboratories as government-recognised and experienced forensic units. He said the reports explicitly stated the footage had “not been tampered with” and was “not AI,” adding that the video appeared “entirely natural, just like sitting in a natural environment where shadows fall.”

The confrontation dates to early January, when the Akal Takht summoned CM Bhagwant Mann to appear before the secretariat on January 15 over statements he made about Guru Ki Golak and over the objectionable video. At the time, the Akal Takht issued a strong rebuke, claiming the chief minister’s remarks displayed “an anti-Sikh mentality” and deeply wounded Sikh sentiments. Mann has publicly denied being the person in the clips and earlier called the video fake and the work of AI.

Addressing questions about the credibility of the testing, Giani Gargaj stressed the standing of the two labs used in the probe. “These are the same labs whose reports brought down a chief minister in Manipur,” he said. He also said the laboratories had issued certificates committing to appear in court to defend their conclusions if challenged. “They have given us certificates stating that anyone can challenge their findings in any court of their choice; they will appear in court to testify, and no one will be able to disprove their reports,” the Jathedar added.

Giani Gargaj referenced public denials by Chief Minister Mann that the clips were fake or AI-generated and noted that Mann had invited testing. “He had said this thing ‘is fake, it is not me at all… Wherever Singh Sahib says, they can go to whichever forensic lab and get it investigated’,” the Jathedar recalled, but stressed that the independent tests his panel commissioned reached the opposite conclusion.

Giani Gargaj described the process the Akal Takht followed after the clips surfaced in January. He said the secretariat had written to Punjab government labs requesting an inquiry, but received no response, citing procedural reasons. “This is the letter from January 27th… according to their rules, they say that they can only investigate when a court or the government orders it,” he said. Consequently, the Akal Takht engaged two renowned private forensic labs and presented parts of their reports to the Sangat at Akal Takht on Monday.