‘Viral sacrilege video of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann authentic’: Akal Takht Jathedar Gargaj to Sangat

Bhagwant Mann video controversy escalates after Akal Takht claimed forensic reports found the circulating clip authentic and not AI-generated.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readAmritsarJun 15, 2026 02:16 PM IST
SangatAkal Takht Jathedar Giani Gargaj addressing the Sangat on Monday. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)
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In a meeting of Sikh bodies convened at Sri Akal Takht Sahib on Monday, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said forensic analysis by two recognised laboratories has confirmed that an objectionable video circulating online – which apparently shows a man resembling Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann committing sacrilege – is authentic.

“Ultimately, the conclusion from both labs is that this video is authentic,” the Jathedar told the gathering, describing the laboratories as government-recognised and experienced forensic units. He said the reports explicitly stated the footage had “not been tampered with” and was “not AI,” adding that the video appeared “entirely natural, just like sitting in a natural environment where shadows fall.”

The confrontation dates to early January, when the Akal Takht summoned CM Bhagwant Mann to appear before the secretariat on January 15 over statements he made about Guru Ki Golak and over the objectionable video. At the time, the Akal Takht issued a strong rebuke, claiming the chief minister’s remarks displayed “an anti-Sikh mentality” and deeply wounded Sikh sentiments. Mann has publicly denied being the person in the clips and earlier called the video fake and the work of AI.

Addressing questions about the credibility of the testing, Giani Gargaj stressed the standing of the two labs used in the probe. “These are the same labs whose reports brought down a chief minister in Manipur,” he said. He also said the laboratories had issued certificates committing to appear in court to defend their conclusions if challenged. “They have given us certificates stating that anyone can challenge their findings in any court of their choice; they will appear in court to testify, and no one will be able to disprove their reports,” the Jathedar added.

Giani Gargaj referenced public denials by Chief Minister Mann that the clips were fake or AI-generated and noted that Mann had invited testing. “He had said this thing ‘is fake, it is not me at all… Wherever Singh Sahib says, they can go to whichever forensic lab and get it investigated’,” the Jathedar recalled, but stressed that the independent tests his panel commissioned reached the opposite conclusion.

Giani Gargaj described the process the Akal Takht followed after the clips surfaced in January. He said the secretariat had written to Punjab government labs requesting an inquiry, but received no response, citing procedural reasons. “This is the letter from January 27th… according to their rules, they say that they can only investigate when a court or the government orders it,” he said. Consequently, the Akal Takht engaged two renowned private forensic labs and presented parts of their reports to the Sangat at Akal Takht on Monday.

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Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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