‘Violence from any side cannot be justified’

Gurcharan Singh, one of the main organisers of the Quami Insaaf Morcha, alleges that due to the dilly dallying of the Punjab government, Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail terms have not been released.

In an interview with Jagdeep Singh Deep, Gurcharan speaks about the violence which happened on February 8 and the attack on the vehicle of Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on January 18. Gurcharan also advocates non-violence for the success of the morcha and discusses the future course of action with The Indian Express.

Since the protest started on January 7, two incidents of violence have happened. What is the organisers’ stand on this?

We never advocated violence and nor will we in future. Two very unfortunate incidents happened and we are also hurt. About the February 8 incident, I want to say that the violence was not started by the protesters.

We have decided to send a 31-member delegation to the border to enter Chandigarh to go to the Punjab chief minister’s house but the Chandigarh Police detained them on February 6 and then released them. The same thing happened on the next day.

On February 8, the day of the violence, our delegation again went to Phase 3A border but the police stopped them. That day, the police deliberately delayed the process of negotiation. We were told by the protesters that some stones were thrown at them from Chandigarh side which triggered the entire incident.

Do you think the violence was justified that day?

No, we don’t justify any kind of violence and we never asked any protester to do that. Out cause is serious and to protest is our democratic right. The police attacked old women and the children were not spared either. It is also not justifiable. Four of our members, Advocate Amar Singh Chahal, Balwinder Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Advocate Dilsher Singh were falsely implicated in the case. My name is too in the FIR. None of us were at the spot. Rather we brought the situation under control.

The attack on SGPC president’s vehicle happened on January 18. What triggered the attack that day?

A day before that, I requested the SGPC chief not to come to the morcha. But he wanted to come. When he arrived, we welcomed him. He wanted to put his point among the people and we allowed him to speak from the stage. We, however, questioned him over the missing of 328 swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib and sacrilege issues. He assured us of extending every support for this cause.

When he was leaving the venue, some youngsters again questioned him which triggered the incident. We condemned the incident and I personally apologised to him. Such incidents should not happen. We also appealed to the people who come to the protest not to resort to such tactics.

Don’t you think there is a legal solution to the cause of Bandhi Singhs’ release, rather than a political one?

Our legal teams have worked hard and completed all the formalities. Now the ball is in the court of the political class. The Delhi government, where Arvind Kejriwal, is the CM, efforts are needed for the release of Prof Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar. But no effort was made. In 2017, I met the Karnataka chief minister for release of Gurdeep Singh but the CM told me to get a letter from Punjab CM. I approached Paramjeet Singh Sarna and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur. She assured me that she will take up the issue with Captain Amrinder Singh who was the CM but nothing was done. It was due to our efforts that Gurdeep was shifted from Karnatka to Amritsar jail.

Did you to talk to the Punjab government for your demands?

Yes, we approached the state government but their response was negative. We are not hopeful. It was then we decided to hold the indefinite protest.

What is the future course of action for the morcha?

The coordination committee will hold a meeting on February 18 and then decide the future course of action. The legal team is also working. Our demands are genuine and the governments cannot shy away from them.

Locals are complaining about the inconvenience. Two schools are also located nearby. What do you have to say about this?

Our protest is very disciplined and we do not stop anyone. Police might have closed the roads but we are sitting at a place which is not causing any inconvenience. As far as schools are concerned we do not interrupt their studies.