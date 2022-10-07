Can’t afford yet ‘another era of violence and bloodshed’: Punjab Cong chief to DGP on pro-Khalistani activist Amritpal Singh

Expressing grave concern over the rising activities of pro-Khalistani activist Amritpal Singh presently in spotlight for moving around with armed men in a style akin to slain Sikh militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Friday wrote to Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav requesting him to take all “preventive and preemptive measures so that the situation is not allowed to get out of control”.

“Like every Punjabi, you must also be aware about the activities of one Amritpal Singh. There is growing concern among people across the state over what he says and what he does,” Warring wrote in his letter.

“Let me clarify that nobody has any problem with his religious preaching and the way he is trying to baptize Sikh youth. At the same time, the tone and tenor during these ceremonies as also the speeches delivered during such ceremonies does raise a genuine sense of concern among people,” he added.

The Punjab Congress chief in his letter said the way function at Rode village in Moga district was conducted on September 29 has also added to “concern and confusion among people”, adding the “speeches delivered on the occasion were certainly far from what these should be at a religious function”.

“The language and the tone and tenor of the speeches made by Amritpal and those accompanying him, is also not exclusively religious. He must clarify what he means by certain statements. Such statements have the potential of misguiding the youth with impressionable minds. And in the current age of social media, the risk is much greater,” Warring pointed out.

“Why I am feeling concerned is the response and comments of people, mostly youth, on various social media platforms where Amritpal posts his ‘messages and updates’ about his activities. I hope Punjab Police is already seized of the matter. As a responsible Punjabi and a concerned citizen of the country, I request you to keep a strict vigil and watch about his activities lest the situation spirals out of control,” he added.

Warring demanded “it must also be verified as what is the purpose and motive” of the organisation ‘Waris Punjab De’ and how come “Amritpal landed out of blue as he was well settled in Dubai where he spent most of the time after having migrated there”.

“Punjab cannot afford yet another era of violence and bloodshed. I don’t want to sound as an alarmist. At the same time, as a responsible Punjabi I cannot shut my eyes over what I see happening around,” Warring cautioned.

“As a dedicated and responsible police officer, am sure you will take all the preventive and preemptive measures so that the situation is not allowed to get out of control. The sooner it is done, the better it would be,” he added.