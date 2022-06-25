Vineet Punia appointed AICC secretary in charge of internal communications

Haryana’s Vineet Punia has been appointed as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of internal communications.

According to AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, party president Sonia Gandhi has approved Punia’s appointment to the new communication department.

Punia was earlier looking after the party’s communication department as its secretary. He has also served as the additional political secretary to the then Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala in 1999.

Punia’s mother Krishna Punia is one among the prominent Congress leaders of Haryana’s Fatehabad district.