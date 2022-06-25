Vineet Punia appointed AICC secretary in charge of internal communications

Updated: June 25, 2022 10:25:24 am
Haryana’s Vineet Punia has been appointed as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of internal communications.
According to AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, party president Sonia Gandhi has approved Punia’s appointment to the new communication department.
नई जिम्मेदारी मिलने पर कांग्रेस अध्यक्षा श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी जी, जन-जन के प्रिय श्री @RahulGandhi जी व श्रीमती @priyankagandhi जी, हमारे महासचिव श्री @Jairam_Ramesh जी और संगठन महासचिव श्री @kcvenugopalmp जी का दिल की गहराइयों से धन्यवाद करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/cSkOfeqND7
— Dr Vineet Punia / विनीत पुनिया (@VineetPunia) June 24, 2022
Punia was earlier looking after the party’s communication department as its secretary. He has also served as the additional political secretary to the then Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala in 1999.
Punia’s mother Krishna Punia is one among the prominent Congress leaders of Haryana’s Fatehabad district.
