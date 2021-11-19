Vinay Pratap Singh takes charge as Chandigarh DC

Vinay Pratap Singh, a 2011 batch IAS officer assumed charge of Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner here on Thursday. He replaced Mandip Singh Brar. Vinay Pratap has joined Chandigarh on deputation from Haryana.

On his joining, Vinay Pratap has been given the charge of the district magistrate, excise commissioner, estate officer, labour commissioner etc. While listing out his priorities, Vinay Pratap said, “As deputy commissioner, my priorities will be to ease delivery of public services by re-engineering the administration’s internal processes and improve government-citizen interface by induction of appropriate technologies including IT, mobile communications, GIS, block chain, etc.” He also stated that his endeavour will be to ensure that services to citizens are given in prescribed timeline.

“My endeavor will be to ensure that services within prescribed timelines become a matter of right to service. I would also like to involve the civil society, student bodies, public representatives, etc., with administration to incorporate new ideas and feedback to further improve public amenities,” he said. He also added, “With the course of time, I would also like to identify important issues and the administration’s priorities and focus on them. Digitisation work has started in Estate Office and will be completed and expanded to other departments in my responsibility.”

The outgoing Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar left charge today. He thanked all officers and employees for the cooperation they had extended to him during his tenure. He thanked the citizens of Chandigarh for their support and praised them for the resilience and cooperation they had shown especially during the Covid-19 crisis.

He recalled the corona crisis and how the entire machinery in Chandigarh responded as one, including the citizens, leading to much better management in Chandigarh. He expressed confidence that these reforms would be further strengthened to provide the best services to the citizens of Chandigarh.