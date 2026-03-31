Villages begin weekly karsewa for cleaning Kali Bein

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A large-scale cleanliness drive was launched on Monday by congregations from various villages in the area of Sultanpur Lodhi to clean and preserve the Kali Bein, a river which holds spiritual significance for Sikhs.
A few days ago, during a meeting led by environmentalist and Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal, people from around 40 villages had pledged to take responsibility for maintaining the cleanliness and beauty of the Kali Bein. It was also decided that each village would participate in karsewa once a week.
Under the initiative, congregations from at least seven villages — Chakkchela, Talwandi Madho, Sohal Khalsa, Mala, Sherpur, Seechewal, and Tarpur — reached the Kali Bein to carry out the cleaning work.
On this occasion, Sarpanch Boota Singh Seechewal, Sarpanch Amrik Singh Talwandi Madho, and Sarpanch Joga Singh appreciated the effort of Seechewal in organising the villages into groups for the service. They also mentioned that due to the “tireless efforts” of Seechewal, the Bein is now flowing again in its original form, and the place has become an important pilgrimage site in Sikh history, where thousands of devotees arrive daily to pay obeisance and for holy bathing.
Seechewal thanked the sangat and said that the transformation seen in the Bein over the past 25 years is entirely due to the selfless service of the sangat. He appealed to everyone to understand their responsibility and take part in this cleanliness campaign to preserve the importance and beauty of this sacred place.
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