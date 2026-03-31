Villages begin weekly karsewa for cleaning Kali Bein

A few days ago, during a meeting led by environmentalist and Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal, people from around 40 villages had pledged to take responsibility for maintaining the cleanliness and beauty of the Kali Bein.

A large-scale cleanliness drive was launched on Monday by congregations from various villages in the area of Sultanpur Lodhi to clean and preserve the Kali Bein, a river which holds spiritual significance for Sikhs.

A few days ago, during a meeting led by environmentalist and Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal, people from around 40 villages had pledged to take responsibility for maintaining the cleanliness and beauty of the Kali Bein. It was also decided that each village would participate in karsewa once a week.

Under the initiative, congregations from at least seven villages — Chakkchela, Talwandi Madho, Sohal Khalsa, Mala, Sherpur, Seechewal, and Tarpur — reached the Kali Bein to carry out the cleaning work.