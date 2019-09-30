Villages along Ghaggar put on high alert, no untoward incident reported

FOLLOWING HEAVY rain on Sunday, the district administration put villages along Ghaggar river on high alert after the water level in Sukhna seasonal rivulet rose and it was to be drained into Ghaggar river.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said they put JCB machines on stand by and also put the administrative machinery on alert to deal with any emergency. He was keeping an eye on the situation. “We are keeping a special watch on the check dams in Kharar sub-division and Ghaggar river in Derabassi sub-division as these are flood-prone areas. No untoward incident has been reported from the district so far,” the DC said.

The people living along the Ghaggar embankment were asked to remain alert. The DC said, “We asked the people of Naggla village in Derabassi and adjoining villages to remain alert.”

Meanwhile, the heavy rain again choked Mohali as waterlogging was witnessed on all the major roads, especially on the Airport Road. The low- lying areas in the city, including Mohali village, Phase 11, Sohana, Kumbra and Phase V, were submerged due to heavy rainfall.

At Zirakpur, again traffic chaos were witnessed on the main road under the flyover. A major traffic jam was witnessed on Zirakpur-Ambala road in the afternoon. The traffic police struggled to clear the road for around two hours.

The residents in Kharar faced power cuts. The electricity supply was restored in some areas on Sunday evening. The power was not restored in areas like Gulmohar City and Gillco Valley in Sector 115 till afternoon.

Heavy traffic jam was witnessed on Kharar-Chandigarh road during the day and hundreds of vehicles were stranded.