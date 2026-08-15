Villagers, police clash ahead of Haryana CM’s I-Day event; video shows cops throwing stones

Several people, including policemen and villagers, were injured in clashes in Haryana’s Hansi on Saturday after villagers reached the town to stage a protest over the alleged delay in arresting the main accused in the murder of a dairy operator.

The protest was scheduled to coincide with the Independence Day function at which Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was to hoist the Tricolour.

According to initial information, several villagers were injured in the police lathicharge, while Hansi Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar and a DSP sustained minor injuries in the stone-pelting. A police officer said the SP was seen covering his injured hand with a handkerchief to stop the bleeding.

The protesters were demanding the arrest of the main accused in the murder of dairy operator Jeevan, who was allegedly attacked by nearly a dozen people in neighbouring Hisar on August 4. The police have arrested nine accused, while the main accused, who is allegedly close to an influential MLA, remains absconding.

Despite the clashes and protests before the Independence Day function, the event with the chief minister as the chief guest concluded without disruption.

Controversial clip

Meanwhile, a purported video clip of the clash shows Hansi Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar, accompanied by some policemen, throwing stones towards the protesters.

When asked about the video, the SP said the police had responded to keep the protesters at bay as stones were being pelted by the protesters. He said five to six police personnel sustained injuries in the clashes.

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The police have also registered an FIR against nearly 200 persons, including women and farmer leaders. The SP said several persons had been detained in connection with the incident.

The police action has drawn sharp criticism from Opposition leaders, who have condemned the lathi-charge on villagers protesting to demand the arrest of the main accused in the murder case.

Sirsa Congress MP and former Union minister Kumari Selja, who visited the bereaved family in Hisar soon after the clashes in Hansi, said, “When people went to stage a protest on Saturday, their vehicles were damaged, their tyres were punctured, and lathi-charge was resorted to, leaving them injured.”

Rohtak Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda and former deputy chief minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala also condemned the police lathi-charge. Hooda said that if the allegations of police officers pelting stones were found to be true, action should be taken against the officers after a proper inquiry.

Anger over murder

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Anger has been mounting in Hisar district following the murder of Jeevan Kundu, with Opposition MLAs and senior farmer leader Rakesh Tikait joining protesters who have refused to cremate his body until all the accused are arrested.

Following a mahapanchayat in Hisar on August 12, attended by hundreds of villagers, traffic at several toll plazas on national highways was blocked for a few hours on August 14. The mahapanchayat was also addressed by Congress MLAs Naresh Selwal (Uklana) and Chander Prakash (Adampur).

Jeevan, a dairy operator and native of Kinala village in Hisar district, was attacked on August 4 by a group of nearly a dozen youths from the neighbourhood while he was on his way to dispose of cow dung. According to sources close to the family, Jeevan named some of the alleged attackers in a video recorded at a hospital before succumbing to his injuries.

The attack allegedly followed a month-long dispute with a neighbour, Ramesh Sharma, over the disposal of cow dung. An FIR had also been registered against Ramesh a few days earlier in connection with an alleged assault on Jeevan’s wife.

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Following Jeevan’s death, his family members and villagers from surrounding areas refused to cremate his body and began a dharna outside the Hisar Mini Secretariat.

Even after 11 days, Jeevan’s body has not been cremated and remains in the mortuary of Hisar Civil Hospital.

Police intensify efforts to arrest absconding accused

Hisar SP Siddhant Jain had earlier said that 10 police teams had been constituted to arrest the remaining wanted accused and that raids were being conducted in different states and at possible hideouts.

Look Out Circulars (LOCs) have been issued against all the wanted accused to prevent them from fleeing the country and evading legal action, the SP said.

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Officials said a reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced for information leading to the arrest of the absconding accused.

The police have also provided security to Jeevan’s family, including personal security and deployment of personnel at their residence. According to the police, the family has submitted an application seeking employment for one of its members as part of the assistance and rehabilitation measures.

The SP further said the investigation had revealed that one of the wanted accused may have travelled by train to Uttar Pradesh. The Hisar police are coordinating with the Director General of Railways, Uttar Pradesh, and sharing information about the accused’s possible location and movements with the agencies concerned to facilitate his arrest.