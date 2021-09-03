Punjab: Villagers near Mullanpur allege illegal sand mining

The residents of Abhipur village located near Mullanpur Garidas have alleged that instances of illegal sand mining were beginning again in the area, adding that tipper trucks had been moving in the villages through the night.

Ram Singh, one of the residents of the village told The Indian Express that the mining activities were closed during the monsoon season but illegal miners had again started digging the sand again in the last two-three days.

“The JCB is running in many areas, trucks are being loaded and the sand is again being transported illegally,” Ram Singh alleged.

He further added that the villagers had installed CCTV cameras on the ring road and trucks were seen transporting the sand during the night. The villagers had started a tirade against illegal mining and had also started guarding the ring road during the night before the lockdown.