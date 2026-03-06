Village sarpanch shot dead in Punjab’s Moga; 8-10 rounds brazenly fired in daylight killing

Harwinder Singh Happy, the current sarpanch of Patto Heera Singh village, who was shot dead by a group of assailants in Baghapurana on Friday.

In yet another brazen daylight killing in Punjab’s Moga, Harwinder Singh Happy, the current sarpanch of Patto Heera Singh village, was shot dead by a group of assailants in Baghapurana on Friday.

The incident happened in Baghapurana, where Happy had reportedly come to his gym and was alighting from his vehicle on Kotkapura Road, said Inspector Jatinder Singh, SHO of Baghapurana police station.

Moga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Gandhi said the assailants who arrived in an SUV “fired at least 8-10 rounds”.

“The incident is not linked to any gangster activity. Prima facie, it is a case of personal enmity. We have identified the assailants, and police teams are chasing them. We will arrest them soon,” said SSP Gandhi in a statement.