Village sarpanch shot dead in Punjab’s Moga; 8-10 rounds brazenly fired in daylight killing

In yet another brazen daylight killing in Punjab’s Moga, Harwinder Singh Happy, the current sarpanch of Patto Heera Singh village, was shot dead by a group of assailants in Baghapurana on Friday.
The incident happened in Baghapurana, where Happy had reportedly come to his gym and was alighting from his vehicle on Kotkapura Road, said Inspector Jatinder Singh, SHO of Baghapurana police station.
Moga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Gandhi said the assailants who arrived in an SUV “fired at least 8-10 rounds”.
“The incident is not linked to any gangster activity. Prima facie, it is a case of personal enmity. We have identified the assailants, and police teams are chasing them. We will arrest them soon,” said SSP Gandhi in a statement.
SSP Gandhi further said the deceased sarpanch was also a history-sheeter. “The deceased was also booked in 10-12 previous FIRs and was involved in some clashes with rivals in the past,” said the SSP.
Local sources said that Happy was elected as an independent sarpanch but was currently on cordial terms with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to get funds for the village’s development.
Patto Heera Singh village falls under the Nihal Singh Wala sub-division.
“Around 4-5 assailants in a white Toyota Fortuner came and opened fire at him incessantly. The victim received 6-7 bullet injuries and died. Finer details will be clear after the autopsy,” said Jatinder Singh.
