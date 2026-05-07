Rs 1.88 cr released to village panchayats for development works: Mohali MLA

MLA Kulwant Singh distributes cheques among panchayat representatives for development works at his office in Mohali's Sector 79 on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh on Wednesday distributed cheques for Rs 1.88 crore to several village panchayats under the “Rangla Punjab” initiative for development works. In addition, financial assistance of Rs 62 lakh was released to 31 families for house repairs.

The MLA said Rs 5 lakh has been earmarked for installing solar lights and paving the road to Karonda Wale Pir in Behlolpur village; Rs 3 lakh for streetlights in Saidpur; Rs 5 lakh for streets and drains in Raipur Kalan; Rs 2 lakh for streetlights in Dhirpur; and Rs 4 lakh for culvert construction, slab placement over a drain and streetlights in Jheorheri.

Similarly, Rs 7 lakh has been allocated for streetlights in Jujhar Nagar; Rs 5 lakh for a panchayat ghar in Kurda; Rs 4 lakh for levelling a playground in Kandala; Rs 4 lakh for paver blocks from the village entry to Gurdwara Sahib in Manakpur Kallar; Rs 3 lakh for streetlights in Patto; Rs 4 lakh in Manoli; and Rs 2 lakh in Matta.