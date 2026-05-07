Rs 1.88 cr released to village panchayats for development works: Mohali MLA

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Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh on Wednesday distributed cheques for Rs 1.88 crore to several village panchayats under the “Rangla Punjab” initiative for development works. In addition, financial assistance of Rs 62 lakh was released to 31 families for house repairs.
The MLA said Rs 5 lakh has been earmarked for installing solar lights and paving the road to Karonda Wale Pir in Behlolpur village; Rs 3 lakh for streetlights in Saidpur; Rs 5 lakh for streets and drains in Raipur Kalan; Rs 2 lakh for streetlights in Dhirpur; and Rs 4 lakh for culvert construction, slab placement over a drain and streetlights in Jheorheri.
Similarly, Rs 7 lakh has been allocated for streetlights in Jujhar Nagar; Rs 5 lakh for a panchayat ghar in Kurda; Rs 4 lakh for levelling a playground in Kandala; Rs 4 lakh for paver blocks from the village entry to Gurdwara Sahib in Manakpur Kallar; Rs 3 lakh for streetlights in Patto; Rs 4 lakh in Manoli; and Rs 2 lakh in Matta.
Further, Rs 7 lakh has been sanctioned for constructing rooms in the government primary school at Manana; Rs 4 lakh for a new room and repairs at the anganwadi centre in Bad Majra; Rs 5 lakh for cremation ground development in the same village; Rs 3 lakh for a room in the general dharamshala at Shyampur; Rs 3 lakh to complete shed work at the community centre in Saini Majra; Rs 4 lakh for an anganwadi centre in Raipur Khurd; Rs 4 lakh for streetlights and convex mirrors at village turns in Gobindgarh; Rs 7 lakh for rainwater drainage in Alipur; and Rs 6 lakh for street work in Gidderpur.
The MLA said, “Rs 2 lakh each has been provided to 31 families to repair damaged houses or reconstruct those that have collapsed. Earlier too, Rs 2.5 crore had been released under the campaign, and more funds worth crores will be sanctioned in the coming days to ensure holistic rural development.”
Highlighting the government’s approach, Kulwant Singh said, “The AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann does not rely on mere announcements, and schemes are implemented on the ground.”
He criticised previous governments for limiting their promises to declarations.
Responding to a query about his political rivals, the MLA said, “I do not even wish to comment on Amarjit Singh Sidhu and Balbir Singh Sidhu, as the people of the constituency have completely rejected both leaders. They focused only on personal development and ignored public issues.”
The MLA said, “I have already extended assistance to dozens of households and contributed towards the construction of nearly 200 homes. Large-scale ongoing development works will transform the rural landscape of the constituency.”
On opposition criticism of the “CM Lok Milni” held at Saneta, the MLA said, “Opponents are making baseless claims out of frustration. Those who attended the event know the truth. No transport or coercion was used. People participated voluntarily with great enthusiasm.”
Referring to the recent sacrilege incident, he said strict action would be taken against those responsible. “Those who desecrated Gutka Sahib belong in jail. They are enemies of both the Guru and humanity,” he said.
Kulwant Singh said Rs 50 crore was approved for development works in 12 villages recently merged into the Mohali Municipal Corporation. “Tenders have been floated, and work will begin on a war footing within the next 15 days,” he said.
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