Vikramjit Singh Sahney: Businessman-philanthropist, a known Modi supporter who never aligned with AAP

Businessman, philanthropist and a vocal supporter of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, 64, never publicly aligned himself with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), even though the party had nominated him to Rajya Sabha in 2022 from Punjab. So, his joining the BJP along with six other AAP Rajya Sabha members, has not come as a surprise to those who have been following hos political trajectory

The founder and owner of the Sun Group, a trading and consultancy organization, Sahney is known for having “several friends” across party lines.

Though he remained a vocal BJP supporter ever since it came to power at Centre in 2014, he never joined any party formally before AAP nominated him to Rajya Sabha. Speaking to The Indian Express after AAP announced his nomination in 2022, Sahney had said: “I am not a political person…I will be doing sewa of Punjab to bring it back to its glory”.