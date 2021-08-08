Vikramjeet Middukhera: The man who led SOI to victory at Panjab University

Police at the spot where gunshots were fired at Vikramjeet Middukhera in Mohali on Saturday. (Express photo)

Vikramjeet Middukhera, alias Vicky Middukhera, who was shot dead in broad daylight on Saturday morning in Mohali, was one of the key persons behind the victory of Students Organisation of India (SOI), an outfit aligned to the Akali Dal, at the Panjab University students elections in 2015.

Vicky initiated his career in student politics while he was pursuing graduation at DAV College, Sector 10. Those days he used to campaign for Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) and was soon elevated as its chairman. Even as a student of Shivalik Public School in Mohali in 1999, Vicky used to campaign for student parties.

After graduation, Vicky joined the department of defence studies at PU where he took over as SOPU president in 2009, taking over the reins from Birinder Singh Dhillon, the present president of Punjab Young Congress.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Prabhjit Singh Karmauwala, an SOI leader and a friend of Vicky since 2003, recounted how the slain leader played a big role in beefing up SOI presence in the university when he joined it along with his supporters in 2014.

The following year, the SOI made history on the campus when it made a clean sweep of all the posts including that of the president along with its alliance partners by defeating NSUI (National Students Union of India) and PUSU (Panjab University Students Union).

It was a major landmark for SOI which had been contesting the PU students’ poll since 2011, but had never been able to claim victory.

Meet Jatana, an SOI member close to Vicky, said, “The SOI’s 2015 PU poll victory was sheer magic done by Vicky, who forged an alliance with HIMSU (Himachal Pradesh Student Union), National Students Organisation (NSO) and Indian National Students’ Organization (INSO). They joined hands with SOI only because of Vicky Middukhera. It was because of his leadership that SOI won PU panel posts in 2015, 2017, and then in 2019.”

“He was my elder brother, our leader, who motivated us, kept us alive. He will be missed forever. I still can’t believe he is no more,” said an emotional Jatana.

Prabhjit Singh Karmauwala said he had a word with Vicky a day earlier, and they were to celebrate his (Prabhjeet’s) appointment as zonal president of SOI Malwa Zone I.

“Vicky was a gem of a person, he never said no to anyone.”

Friends say it was due to his mass appeal among the youth that SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had made Vicky president of SOI’s Chandigarh zone. He actively campaigned for the SAD in the Assembly and parliamentary elections in Punjab.

Vicky had got married in 2019, and is survived by his wife, parents, and his elder brother Ajay Pal Singh Middukhera, who contested the MC elections from Sector 71, Mohali, recently. Belonging to village Middu Khera in district Malout, Vicky’s father, Gurdyal Singh, a farmer by profession, is stated to be close of Badals.

Vicky was also close to a number of MLAs in Punjab and Haryana region, besides some Punjabi singers.

Dhillon, now president of Punjab Young Congress, expressed deep shock and grief at the murder, “Vicky remained my friend even though we joined different political parties. He was a very kind-hearted person, who would never say no to anyone asking for help.”