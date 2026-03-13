Vikramaditya seeks special central support for infrastructure projects in Himachal

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Himachal Pradesh Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday urged the Centre to extend special financial support for key infrastructure projects in the hill state during a meeting with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi.
The meeting, held at the Parliament House, focused on securing additional central assistance for urban development and road infrastructure projects in Himachal Pradesh, considering the unique challenges faced by hill states, according to a statement.
Singh highlighted that the mountainous terrain, fragile ecology and scattered habitations in the state significantly increase the cost of developing and maintaining civic infrastructure such as roads, drinking water supply, sewerage systems and solid waste management facilities.
“Central allocations under various schemes are largely based on population and area, which do not adequately reflect the higher per-unit costs and logistical difficulties in Himalayan regions,” he said.
Singh requested enhanced allocations under schemes such as the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 and the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) to expand drinking water, sewerage, storm-water drainage and solid waste management projects in urban local bodies across the state.
He also highlighted the state government’s efforts to implement the National Urban Digital Mission through the UPYOG platform and sought additional support for rolling out a “One State, One Portal” system to provide municipal services online.
Khattar assured that the concerns raised by the Himachal delegation would be examined within the framework of the Government of India policies and ongoing schemes.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram