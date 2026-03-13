Vikramaditya seeks special central support for infrastructure projects in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh has sought special financial support from the Centre. (File Photo)

Himachal Pradesh Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday urged the Centre to extend special financial support for key infrastructure projects in the hill state during a meeting with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi.

The meeting, held at the Parliament House, focused on securing additional central assistance for urban development and road infrastructure projects in Himachal Pradesh, considering the unique challenges faced by hill states, according to a statement.

Singh highlighted that the mountainous terrain, fragile ecology and scattered habitations in the state significantly increase the cost of developing and maintaining civic infrastructure such as roads, drinking water supply, sewerage systems and solid waste management facilities.