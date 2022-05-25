Vijay Singla ouster, arrest a symbolic face-saver exercise: Warring

The Opposition Congress Tuesday attacked the AAP government in Punjab terming the sacking of Vijay Singla as health minister and his subsequent arrest as a “face saver” for the ruling party.

Sate Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said Singla’s arrest after his instant sacking was just face saving exercise as Aam Aadmi Party it “feared public and media backlash over rampant corruption” surfacing “in the corridors of power within two months of being in the office”.

Asserting that the Congress party’s charge about “massive corruption” prevailing in the government has been proved true, Warring said, “We stand vindicated by no less a person than Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who himself revealed corruption by one of his ministers”.

He maintained that this was just the beginning and there are many more in the queue and hoped the chief minister does not stop at Singla but take action against everyone. “Your real test starts now,” Warring told the CM and added, “You can’t get away by just making a symbolic case while letting others go scot-free as Singla was not the only suspect in the pack, there are others as well.”

Warring also took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his claim a month ago that Bhagwant Mann had finished corruption in 10 days, saying by their own admission now, one of their ministers has been indulging in corruption, he said. “The way the chief minister announced the sacking of the minister on the charge of demanding bribe indicated that he wanted to save his own skin,” Warring said.

Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha, Partap Singh Bajwa termed the sacking as “the first step in the right direction” but added that “many heads must roll before the fight against corruption in Punjab can be won”.

He also took a dig at Kejriwal’s “tall claims of cleaning Punjab of corruption” within ten days. “60 days after proclaiming Punjab corruption free, the Health Minister is arrested for seeking bribes,” he said in a tweet.

SAD spokesperson Maheshinder Singh Grewal said “it was shocking” that AAP was treating governance of Punjab as an event management exercise. “Every time it faces the heat, it comes out with a diversionary tactic. This time, it has tried to wash away the serious allegations leveled against its convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by sacking a minister on corruption charges”.