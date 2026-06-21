Laid off, locked down, then lifted off: How Vijay Sandhu built a 150-employee IT company

Laid off during the Covid-19 pandemic, software developer Vijay Sandhu transformed freelance assignments into Soft Elevation, an IT company employing over 150 people and operating across India, the US and Europe.

By the time Vijay Sandhu was laid off from his job, entrepreneurship was the last thing on his mind.

Like thousands of IT professionals, he had followed a predictable path — engineering degree, software job, and hopes of a stable corporate career. Business ownership was unfamiliar territory. No one in his family had ever run a company.

Today, Sandhu leads Soft Elevation Private Limited, an international technology firm with more than 150 employees, offices in Chandigarh and Noida, and operations spanning the United States, Romania and France.

The journey from unemployed software engineer to founder, however, began not with a grand vision but with a crisis.