Laid off, locked down, then lifted off: How Vijay Sandhu built a 150-employee IT company

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By the time Vijay Sandhu was laid off from his job, entrepreneurship was the last thing on his mind.
Like thousands of IT professionals, he had followed a predictable path — engineering degree, software job, and hopes of a stable corporate career. Business ownership was unfamiliar territory. No one in his family had ever run a company.
Today, Sandhu leads Soft Elevation Private Limited, an international technology firm with more than 150 employees, offices in Chandigarh and Noida, and operations spanning the United States, Romania and France.
The journey from unemployed software engineer to founder, however, began not with a grand vision but with a crisis.
After completing his B.Tech from Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology (BGIET), Sangrur, Sandhu joined a software company as a Java developer and spent nine years building his technical expertise.
Then came an unexpected setback.
He lost his job. Another position followed, but only for a short period. Soon after, the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted businesses across the world, eliminating yet another opportunity.
For many professionals, the period brought uncertainty. For Sandhu, it became a defining moment.
“I am the first businessman in my family’s history,” he says.
With responsibilities at home and limited savings, he started taking up freelance assignments and small software projects. There was no business blueprint, no investor backing and no elaborate strategy. The immediate goal was simply to earn a livelihood.
What began as survival gradually evolved into something larger.
Satisfied clients recommended his work to others. New projects arrived through referrals and professional contacts. Slowly, the freelance assignments turned into a steady stream of business.
The turning point came in late 2021 when Sandhu received an opportunity to work on a project from the United States through Silviu Ciobanu, whom he describes as a mentor.
Working with a small team, he devoted himself to the assignment, unaware that it would eventually become the foundation of a company with an international footprint.
The project’s success gave Sandhu the confidence to think beyond freelancing.
Soft Elevation Private Limited was established and began expanding its services across different sectors. Today, the company develops solutions in Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) services in the United States, healthcare revenue cycle management and smart locker technology.
What started with a handful of projects now employs more than 150 people.
Its growth has also crossed borders, with operations extending to multiple countries and a growing global client base.
Ask Sandhu about his biggest achievement and he does not point to revenue figures, overseas expansion or awards.
Instead, he talks about employment.
“Knowing that our work helps support families and creates opportunities for people is what gives me the most satisfaction,” he says.
The company has earned recognition along the way, including the Fastest Growing IT Company Award from TiE Chandigarh. Yet Sandhu views such honours as milestones rather than destinations.
His management philosophy reflects the same thinking. He prefers empowering team leaders, encouraging accountability and giving employees ownership of their work.
Looking back, Sandhu believes the setbacks that once appeared devastating were instrumental in shaping his future.
Job losses, financial uncertainty and the challenges of the pandemic taught him resilience and adaptability — qualities that would later prove essential in entrepreneurship.
Raised in an Army family, he credits his upbringing for instilling discipline and perseverance. He also acknowledges the support of his father, family and life partner during the most uncertain phases of his journey.
For students and young professionals seeking success, Sandhu’s message is straightforward: stay focused, remain consistent and be patient.
Success, he believes, rarely arrives overnight.
His own story stands as proof.
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